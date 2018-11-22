Take time to be thankful

Did you have an attitude of gratitude during Thanksgiving celebrations ? Pause to reflect on Charlie Brown’s question, “What if, today, we were thankful for everything”? Oprah Winfrey recently shared this truth which makes us stop and think about the power of giving. “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more”!

Do we truly believe these powerful quotes? Days before we packed up and headed over the river and through the woods to grandparents’ houses or prepared our own homes for family to gather provided ample time for attitude and generosity adjustments.

“Surely, you are not talking to me” every person reading this story and the one writing it might conclude! Believing we are doing just fine in areas of gratefulness and giving can lead to calloused hearts and closed hands. Living in a land of plenty can lead to spoiled children who lose touch with reality and the sweet blessing of giving help and hope to people in need. God’s Word teaches it is better to give than to receive. One of my favorite Christmas gifts from my oldest son’s family reminds me to be thankful for things I might take for granted every time I go up and down my kitchen stairs. The gorgeous plaque is strategically placed on my wall where the bold print is easily read. The message can adjust attitudes and send gratefulness soaring to heights where humility tenderizes hardened hearts and teaches advanced lessons on being thankful. “What if you woke up this morning and only had what you thanked God for yesterday?”

Yes, giving thanks to our heavenly Father, loving family, and faithful friends who stick by us through thick and thin should be a daily duty that is done in a spirit of love. Being grateful for a close relationship with our Lord and loved ones is indicative of tuned up hearts and eyes turned upon Jesus. When we keep our focus on pleasing and honoring God, generously giving and helping others, and showing appreciation for blessings big and small, we will walk tall in His eyes and embrace the message in the Word and on my wall.

President John F. Kennedy penned powerful words a few weeks before he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas in November of 1963. His pertinent message seems perfect for renewed focus ‘for such a time as this’ in our nation. May we the people of the United States of America take time to truly be thankful and thank people God has put in our paths through the years as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2018.

“We must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives”!

President Kennedy simply stated what gets lost in fast paced living: stopping to thank people who have helped us and changed our lives. So, who have we neglected to thank through the years that would be surprised and grateful to receive a phone call, card in the mail, text or tweet, even a short visit? Why not make a list of people we feel led to thank and mark their names off one by one when we share our gratefulness for what they have done? Then, we can celebrate the joy of giving being greater than receiving with an attitude of gratitude during this holiday season.

Jesus taught the power of reaching out to others humbly and helpfully by doing unto them as we would have them do unto us. He stopped to listen and looked for ways to show people they mattered. He was grateful for the woman at the well who gave him a drink of water. He thanked her, shared His gift of living water, told her to go and sin no more, and to tell the good news that her life had been changed. And she did!

Jesus loved Mary and Martha and thanked them for opening their home for fellowship and food. However, it was Mary who stopped to listen and show appreciation for the difference Jesus made in her life. Martha allowed herself to be overwhelmed with tasks at hand, thus losing the opportunity to sit at Jesus’ feet and enjoy sweet fellowship. She worked hard and wanted Jesus to recognize that. He did but taught a greater lesson Martha needed to learn: get your work done without going overboard, becoming obsessed with more – more – more, and allowing it to rob time and energy from the Lord and loved ones. Do we need to learn that lesson too? Do we thank our heavenly Father and family for being there for us and make time to spend with Him and them? Are we over committed and overdo things at home, work, church, and play that results in giving leftover time to God and people who make a difference in our lives? Maybe it’s time to stop and thank Him and them, sit down and listen to loved ones longing to spend time with us, and simplify what we have allowed to complicate our lives. Sam Gore taught me the power of K.I.S.S. – ‘keep it simple stupid’ while working together at Tim’s Gift. That lesson, like the one Jesus taught Mary, can help us value what is most important in life and enjoy everyday living closely connected to our Lord and loved ones.

In closing, I am grateful for the opportunity to write the stories God stirs deep within my heart while poling they make a difference in people’s lives. Thank you for your loyal readership, support, prayers, and sharing your words of encouragement and appreciation through call, cards, and in person. Hopefully, these stories bless you to bless others.

A quote from W.T. Purkiser puts it all in proper perspective, “Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our Thanksgiving”!

May we go and show the good news of Jesus Christ by blessing others every day and praying that people across America had a Happy Thanksgiving Day.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

