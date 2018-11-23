Mt. Pleasant hosting ‘All-In’ seminar

Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood Sr. and Pastor Idella M. Fullwood are hosting its City-Wide Marriage Seminar ‘All-In.’ -

A local church is working to make sure the love of couples last forever.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries, Inc. is hosting its City-Wide Marriage Seminar “All-In” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton.

The event is free and open to the public for married couples or people considering marriage. Its purpose is to provide a setting for attendees to receive wisdom, guidance, and knowledge. Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood Sr. and Pastor Idella M. Fullwood are host pastors for the event.

“God designed the institution of marriage as the foundation for strong families,” said Varnie Fullwood. “Strong families are the backbone of the community and the church. With marriages failing at a record pace, our communities and churches are suffering.”

The upcoming seminar will include a panel of couples speaking on topics and subjects related to marriage. The guest panelists include Pastor Marvin and Lady Tonda Clowney; Pastor Onyx and Lady Cathie Martin; and Pastor Louie and Lady Katrina Boykin. Some of the marital topics include “Leaving and Cleaving,” “Blended Families with Step Children…There’s Life After Divorce,” and “In Sickness and In Health, Till Death Do Us Part.” A Q&A session with participation from the audience is also part of the agenda, along with door prizes, gifts, entertainment, and fellowship.

According to church officials, the Bible declares that “A three stranded cord is not easily broken.” They believe Jesus Christ is centered as one of the three cords of marriages, if not there’s a chance it could fail. They noted that studies reveal that 38 percent to 60 percent of Christian marriages fail. Through the seminar, they want to help strengthen marriages.

“This seminar is designed to provide an atmosphere for spouses and engaged couples to receive information, guidance, and marital advice based on biblical principles,” Fullwood said. “Our goal is to strengthen marriages which will also make our churches and communities stronger.”

For more information, contact Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries at 910-564-6630.

Christian event designed to help married couples