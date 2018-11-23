Waffle House guilty verdict under appeal

The man found guilty of resisting a Warsaw Police officer at the Waffle House in May is appealing the verdict handed down earlier this month.

Anthony M. Wall, 22, gave notice of appeal to Duplin Superior Court for a brand new jury trial. Wall’s counsel Mark J. Simeon filed the appeal at the beginning of this week, within 10 days of the resisting a public officer conviction entered Nov. 8 by Judge Mario Perez.

Wall was found guilty of resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer and was sentenced by Perez to 20 days, suspended for 18 months supervised probation and 48 hours community service. He was ordered to obtain an anger management assessment and pay court costs.

The state called a dozen witnesses during the jury trial, including customers at the Waffle House, employees, two officers, including Warsaw Police Officer Frank Moss Jr., and an expert on use of force. Moss’ use of force was called into question, but he was later vindicated through the court, said District Attorney Ernie Lee, who represented the state along with Assistant District Attorney Arneatha Gillis.

At about 11:30 p.m. on May 4, Moss responded to a call about a fight in progress at the Waffle House located on N.C. 24 in Warsaw.

Videos of the incident showed Wall, his 17-year-old sister and others entering the business and exchanging words with employees of the Waffle House about one of the tables not being cleaned. Wall and his sister are recorded daring the employees to hit them and using profanity toward the employees, one of which then removed his shirt and clocked out as if to confront Wall. Other employees restrained that employee, while a Union High School counselor restrained Wall.

That is when Moss arrived and restrained Wall and removed him from the Waffle Houses.

Wall was restrained against the exterior window of the business and the two struggled as the officer attempted to subdue Wall. Moss continued to give Wall commands to calm down. The arrest was captured by cell phone cameras and the video went viral.

In the wake of the arrest, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) interviewed seven employees of the Waffle House, 25 customers including Wall, three officers of the Warsaw Police Department including Moss, two deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and one North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper. A 706-page report was issued by the SBI, along with 47 discs containing videos of witness interviews, in-car cameras, surveillance and cell phone recordings.

After reviewing all of that, Lee said there appeared to be probable cause supporting the charges against Wall, and no evidence backing accusations levied against Moss. During the trial, Lee said there was also “insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt” to prove Moss committed any criminal offense in arresting Wall.

“It appears from the totality of the circumstances that Moss was effecting a lawful arrest of Anthony Wall for the offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer during the performance of his duties,” he stated. “It appears from the totality of the evidence that Officer Moss did not use excessive force to apprehend, subdue and arrest Anthony Wall. From the evidence, the officer used such force as he reasonably believed necessary to effect an arrest.”

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

