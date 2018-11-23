Turkey talks condemnation process again

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Turkey Commissioners Rudy Blackburn and Tony Moore discuss a possible process to condemn property in the future, if action is taken. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Mayor Donald Myers and Commissioner Max Pope discuss property matters during Tuesday meeting. Town Clerk Teresa Frack is also pictured. -

TURKEY — Town commissioners are thinking about putting a condemnation process on the books, but the idea is worrying several residents.

During a Tuesday meeting, Mayor Donald Myers and his colleagues continued the discussion, which began a few months ago. Code Enforcer Lyle Moore submitted a condensed version to fit Turkey, if actions are taken to seize property because of safety and hazard issues. The policy, featuring language from North Carolina general statutes, will be sent to Turkey’s legal counsel for further research. If it’s OK’d, commissioners may move forward.

After taking a look, Myers believes it’s vague in certain areas.

“It’s not really specific enough,” Myers said. “You can use any of these things that they say in there like ‘constitutes a fire and safety hazard that dangers the life, health, or other property.’”

But other commissioners didn’t feel the same way. Commissioner Tony Moore said it was “pretty cut and dry” especially with Sampson County’s inspection departments being involved.

“You can always find something that’s in this ordinance to demo houses, if that’s what you want to do with it,” Myers said while showing his disapproval.

When the meeting was opened up for public comment, Giulia Jones expressed her concern about having a condemnation process. As a property owner, she doesn’t like the idea of having a certain group make decisions. Instead, she suggested that town officials search for grants to improve properties and help residents.

“I’m suggesting before you go in and condemn it, let’s see if we can find something to help the poor, instead of condemning that property and selling it off to someone who’s not deserving of it,” Jones said.

She added that people living in older houses have nowhere else to go.

“That’s their home,” Jones said. “We need to fix it, instead of taking it away from it.”

Commissioner Moore said that wasn’t the case, with the possible ordinance making exceptions for people’s primary residence.

“There’s not a person on this board that’s trying to take a person’s home,” Commissioner Moore said. “That’s not the premise or desire.”

Blackburn backed his remark by emphasizing that it’s mainly for abandoned structures that have become run down. Currently, there’s nothing in place to address the matter.

“As it stands now, there’s nothing that can be done,” Commissioner Moore said. “Let’s say you were a homeowner and you had a property right next to yours and it became a rat infested place. Would you not want the opportunity for something to be done?”

Commissioners encouraged residents to study the ordinance, while stressing that it could take three to four months before a final decision is made to approve it. Myers continued to go against the ordinance by bringing up costs in the thousands and the town being responsible for demolition, if the property owner does not take action.

“The town would have to flip that cost and right now, if we had a house that had asbestos in it, we would have a hard time coming up with the money to even do it,” Myers said.

With that point being made, Commissioner Moore said there could be positive and negatives, but overall, the ordinance is for the benefit of the town. To emphasize the point, commissioner Max Pope used the phrase “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good.”

“This board blows no ill wind at its public,” Pope said. “We will not do anything that creates an adversary or a contrariwise position between the board and the town. That’s not going to happen.”

As public comments continued, George Pinyatello echoed Jones comments about searching for grants to improve the town’s tax base. He was also concerned with the unknown aspects of the ordinance.

“I just feel sorry for the people who may be impacted in the future,” Pinyatello said. “Somebody is going to get touched eventually.”

Lyle Moore, code enforcer, added that rules was established by North Carolina officials as a tool for municipalities across the state. He added that there’s about 10 steps that the town would have to go through for structures that could possibly be dangerous. Next, inspections would occur. Property owners would receive a 10 day notice to speak with the counsel.

“At that point in time, if it’s very small, you can give them the opportunity to fix it and be done with it,” Lyle Moore said. “If it’s something that’s very lengthy in time to get done, there’s a sixty day window.”

If progress is made and noticed by a building inspector, commissioners may grant an extension. He mentioned that major issues are anomalies and determined by building inspectors.

“Not you, not me, but somebody with technical knowledge,” Moore said while explaining the process.

Blight issues have been a concern during previous meetings, with residents voicing their frustrations. Some of the matters involved the appearance of homes and other sites around town, which is split by Highway 24. Although commissioners said the ordinance is not singling out homeowners, Myers said it was looked into because of two or three people were receiving complaints about there property.

Resident Camille Dunn addressed her concern about the idea of starting the ordinance in the town, with historic landmarks that are close to 100 years old.

“I really believe that people in Turkey don’t need to have the pressure of being worried about their property going through a condemnation process,” Dunn said. “It’s something that a person’s place of peace should be subjected to.”

Unlike the previous speakers, Lisa Hetzel was in favor of having the ordinance established. While addressing the commission, she stated that one concern related to a home is owned by someone who doesn’t live in town.

“We’re here every single day and we have to see it every single day,” Hetzel said. “It’s not right.”

Blackburn responded and said the idea of the ordinance is to not make someone ‘s house look pretty.

“This ordinance is not about someone needing to paint there house,” Blackburn said. “This ordinance is about structures that are dangers to the environment, to the health and well-being of the town. This ordinance is just a rough copy. It’s just beginning to be discussed.”

“You can look around and you can see rotting boards falling down,” Hetzel said responding to Blackburn and the commissioners about structures. “Do you not see it, because I see it every day?”

Turkey Commissioners Rudy Blackburn and Tony Moore discuss a possible process to condemn property in the future, if action is taken. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Turkey-Board_1.jpg Turkey Commissioners Rudy Blackburn and Tony Moore discuss a possible process to condemn property in the future, if action is taken. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Mayor Donald Myers and Commissioner Max Pope discuss property matters during Tuesday meeting. Town Clerk Teresa Frack is also pictured. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Turkey-Board_2.jpg Mayor Donald Myers and Commissioner Max Pope discuss property matters during Tuesday meeting. Town Clerk Teresa Frack is also pictured. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Residents share concern, opposition to potential ordinance

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.