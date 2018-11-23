Gearing up for Christmas

Children will have the opportunity to meet and talk with Santa next Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Roseboro Tree Lighting. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. That is the same night at Christmas in the City in Clinton. -

The holiday season is here, and in less than a week, local municipalities will begin to host their festive events.

Roseboro’s holiday season will kick off Thursday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. with the third annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The parade will continue the holiday spirit Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. This will be the 14th year the town has held the Christmas parade in the evening.

“Christmas time is always special in the small town of Roseboro and this year will be no different,” Roseboro’s mayor Alice Butler promises. “With the help of many volunteers, we are planning the third Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.”

As part of this year’s lighting ceremony, students from Mintz Christian Academy, Roseboro Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle schools will be singing inspiring seasonal songs and the audience will also be entertained by dancers from Carolina Dance Company. Last year, Butler says, there was a wonderful turn-out, and nothing less is expected for this year’s event.

“Town employees and volunteers are making the downtown area even more beautiful this year with hundreds of sparkling lights,” Butler added. “They have created a new tree while they wait for their live tree to grow and the town has new street lights and the pear trees lining the town square sparkle with lights of the season.”

Butler promises a special guest for the tree lighting ceremony. Children can expect Santa Claus to arrive at 6 p.m. and they will have the opportunity to sit with the jolly visitor and share their Christmas wish lists. For those who may not make the personal visit, the town has a new red mailbox that children can place their letters to Santa in, and the town will forward all mail to the North Pole.

For the 14th year in a row, Butler said the town is busy planning the traditional nighttime Christmas parade. Every year, thousands come out and line the streets of the western town to enjoy the floats, dancers, bands, antique cars, queens, kings, fire trucks and more.

Parade goers had to face rain during last year’s parade, and the mayor says she is certainly hoping the weather will cooperate for both events this year.

“Last year there were some absolutely beautiful floats,” Butler said. “The parade brings the community together and gets everyone in the holiday spirit. The children especially love it; you can just watch their eyes light up. From the library to the bank, the street is lined with people of all ages.”

Entries will be judged and winners will be recognized during a town board meeting.

Anyone interested in having an entry in the parade should visit the town’s website at www.roseboronc.com. Entry forms and sponsorship forms are available on the home page. Deadline for entry forms is Monday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. Sponsorship forms should be submitted by the same time.

Clinton Christmas events

The annual Christmas in the City in downtown Clinton will also be held Thursday, Nov. 29, kicking off with the Christmas tree lighting with Miss North Carolina 2018 Laura Matrazzo. This will take place behind the City Market.

A full schedule of events will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in and around the downtown.

Christmas in the City is being presented by the Clinton Main Street Program in partnership with the Sampson County History Museum, Sampson Arts Council, Clinton Kiwanis, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, as well as many sponsors and volunteers.

St. Paul’s, located at 110 W. Main St., will offer lessons and carols at 7 p.m.

Food trucks will bring a variety of cuisine to the Clinton City Market and train rides will be offered around the Courthouse Square and carriage rides are once again available with prior reservations, which can be made by calling Betty Holland at 910-299-4904.

Hubb’s Farm and Kyle’s Farm will be offering $3 hayrides at the City Market.

Entertainment includes live Christmas music on the steps of the Sampson County Courthouse from 5:30-8:30 p.m., as well as performances from local dance groups.

Further down Lisbon Street, the Sampson County History Museum will host the “Twas the Lights Before Christmas” and offer a stroll through Christmases past, with handcrafted decorations by the Clinton Garden Club. Museum buildings with be decked out with traditional holiday greenery and Christmas lights. There will be music and children’s crafts, as well as old-time candy for sale in the general store, with proceeds to fund a new building to house military artifacts.

For the third year, the Kiwanis Club of Clinton is hosting the Kiwanis Secret Christmas Shop, where children shop for grownups in the Sampson County Courthouse. Last year, hundreds of children came through to pick gifts ranging from $2-$10, with elves available to help wrap the gifts. The “shop” doors will be open from 6-8 p.m.

The gingerbread decorating activity is also back again this year and will be located at the Sampson County Republican Headquarters on Wall Street beside Sessoms Jewelry. All ages are invited to decorate gingerbread cookies between 5:30-8 p.m., and the event is free.

Throughout the holiday event, members of the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee will be selling commemorative Christmas ornaments, cookbooks and Milling Around Downtown Clinton T-shirts, as well as new loyalty cards good at downtown businesses. Santa will be at his house on the courthouse square to visit with children.

For more information on any aspect of the event, call 910-299-4904.

Other holiday events

• The Autryville Tree Lighting service will be held Sunday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at the town hall.

• Small Town Christmas in Salemburg will offer a night of family fun in downtown Salemburg Friday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 5:30 p.m.

• The Newton Grove Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 1.

• The Clinton Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

• Harrells will hold their annual Sing Around the Christmas Tree on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.

Annual holiday events kick off Thursday

