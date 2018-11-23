Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 21 — Jill Gainey Williams, 45, of 781 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, simple assault and obstructing justice. Bond set at $11,500; court date is Dec. 11.
• Nov. 21 — Demetrius Antoin Eason, 19, of 3861 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 30.
• Nov. 21 — Ricky Garrett Faircloth, 33, of 2061 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 11.
• Nov. 21 — Sallie Melvin Rich, 68, of 651 Randinita Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 22.
• Nov. 21 — Tabitha Matthews Hemmelgarn, 41, of 1791 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 7.
• Nov. 21 — Keydrick Ra’Heem Parker, 18, of 1008 Wilson St., Wilson, was charged on out-of-county warrants with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond set at $115,000; court date is Nov. 26.
• Nov. 21 — Elijah Brady Jacobs, 22, of 2330 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 18.
Incidents/investigations
• Nov. 21 — Bevy Tew of Dunn reported the theft of several firearms, valued at $3,100.
• Nov. 21 — Xavier Hardison of Clinton reported being robbed of a Nike backpack, Mac Notebook and iPhone 8 Plus. Items valued at $1,465.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.