Local schools facing math test changes

Educators and officials from Sampson County Schools are preparing for a major change when it comes to math testing and delayed scores.

The district is currently notifying parents about the North Carolina Standard Course of Study and Extended Content Standards for mathematics, which are being taught for the first time in the classroom. It was adopted by members of the State Board of Education (SBE) in 2016 and 2017.

“We appreciate your understanding as we move into this next generation of tests and work toward providing the most accurate information possible concerning student performance on tests,” school officials stated in a memo to parents and guardians.

During a recent work session for Sampson County, members from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, discussed the matter with Dr. Linda Carr, assistant superintendent for instructional services.

For grades third through eighth, the End-of-Grade and NC Extended1 tests aligned to the standards will be administered for the first time in spring 2019.

In high schools, the changes will effect NC Math 1 and NC Math 3. End-of-Course (EOC) and NC Extended1 summative tests will be held for the first time during the fall 2018 semester.

According to Sampson Schools, the first priority when implementing new tests is to ensure the results of the test scores are valid and reliable. When new tests are administered for the first time, student scores are delayed while the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) processes the test data and completes all necessary analyses. These processes and analyses will take place during summer 2019. Due to the necessity of this critical process, in 2018–19 students will not receive their test scores at the completion of the test administration. Instead, the scores for these tests will be delayed until August 2019.

For elementary and middle schools, the results from other available student information will be used to assign final grades and/or make placement decisions. Once the SBE has approved the scores (achievement levels) in August 2019, schools will provide parents with each student’s score and Individual Student Report.

With high schools, local policy will be used for the EOC assessment results in assigning final grades. After the SBE OKs the scores in August 2019, parents will receive their student’s score and personal report.

District continues Duke partnership

School officials are looking to expand the Duke University College Advising Corps (DUCAC) program, which helps students find post-secondary opportunities.

Dr. Linda Carr, assistant superintendent for instructional services, presented a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the university and the district. It’s currently available at Hobbton, Midway and Lakewood high schools.

“It’s a great program and we want the partnership,” Carr said. “We want it to be strong and vibrant.”

Carr reported that the program is going well at Midway and Hobbton when it comes to DUCAC advisors. For Lakewood, an adviser was expected to arrive in September, but the arrival will be delayed until the beginning of next year.

“We’re hoping that they’ll be able to serve in the same capacity that we’re getting at Midway and Hobbton,” Carr said. “Those two schools report great things.”

The MOA does not include Union High School, but advisors not associated with the program have extra duties to fill voids left by not having the Duke program.

“They’re still getting the college advising opportunities the other schools have,” Carr said.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy reported that when it came to Sampson Schools several years ago, there was a Duke affiliated adviser at every high school. Bracy and board members, who praised the advisers, would like to see it at every school. Board Member Sonya Powell said one of the struggles of having a program adviser at every school is Sampson Schools being in a rural area.

“They’ve also been very effective in opening the minds of our students about colleges and universities to apply for other than local universities,” Bracy said. “I can cite some examples of our students who are not at Ivy League schools because of these college advisers making them aware of those options. When they’re in place, they’re wonderful.”

