Turkey OKs water plan for shortage

TURKEY — Town commissioners recently adopted a water shortage response plan for emergency situations if Turkey runs low on water.

It was adopted and placed into the town’s ordinance during a meeting this week. Travis Anderson, a contractor who provides water maintenance to the town, presented the plan during a previous meeting. Turkey is required to submit a plan to state officials. It includes information showing the capabilities of wells.

“We have to verify that we have enough source water to provide for a population that we’re serving,” Anderson said during an October meeting.

If there’s a drought or problem with the water supply, the mayor would be responsible for implementing the plan. In his absence, the town’s operator is responsible.

“It just for if you get in a pinch,” Anderson said. “The state will leave it up you.”

There’s five levels of responses according to the plan. The first is voluntary reductions with customers being encouraged to limit usage and improve water efficiency. Level II and III is mandatory reductions with residents expected to reduce their water use by 10 percent and 20 percent in comparison to the previous month’s bill, respectively. Some of the other requirements with those levels include limiting irrigation and prohibiting outdoor usage of drinking water for washing impervious surfaces. The fourth stage required customers to reduce water usage by 25 percent, compared to the previous bill, among other actions.

For Turkey, the final stage is water rationing to provide drinking water to protect the public health. During this stage residents are only permitted to use water at the minimum required for public health protection. Firefighting is the only allowable outdoor use. Pickup locations for distributing portable water will be announced.

If any stage of the plan is implemented, the public will be notified through methods such as communicating with newspapers and public service announcements on local radio and cable stations. Customers will also be notified telephone and other means such as emails, notices at municipal buildings and water bills. For residents who need to use water for special reasons, they could apply for a waiver with approval from the board.

“A lot of it is common sense,” Anderson said. “If we got a water shortage, you don’t water your grass every day, you don’t wash cars and don’t feel swimming pools. It’s that kind of stuff.”

