‘Dine Out’ set for Dec. 7

Local restaurants are teaming up with the United Way of Sampson County in hopes of raising money to be utilized in the organization’s general campaign fund.

The “Dine Out for United Way” event will be held Friday, Dec. 7, and executive director Nancy Carr said five local restaurants will be participating by donating a portion of their proceeds from that day’s lunch and dinner sales to benefit the local organization that, in turn, benefits a dozen or more local service organizations each year.

Now an annual event, the United Way held the event in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and is now poised for its sixth “Dine Out” featuring veteran partners Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano, Mi Finca, Ribeyes Steakhouse and Uncle Vinny’s of Roseboro and newly added Wa Chang Buffet.

“This event has really grown over the last couple of years,” said Carr. “We are just encouraging the community to go out and visit one of these restaurants and dine either for lunch or dinner that day.”

Taking part in the “Dine Out” event, Carr says, is just one of the many ways the community can help raise money that is then turned around and dispersed among Sampson County agencies. According to Carr, this event usually brings $1,000 that goes toward the organization’s general campaign fund. Last year, approximately $1,100 was given to the local organization. Already at 65 percent of their goal, the United Way of Sampson County has set a goal for $175,000 this year.

This event falls in the middle of the holiday season, while many people are out and about looking for their Christmas presents, which is the perfect way to combination.

“They may be shopping or running around having Christmas socials,” Carr said, “but if they can remember to eat out on Friday, Dec. 7, that would be great. A lot of times after Thanksgiving and gearing up for the holidays, people are rushed and pressed for time, and they are going out to eat anyways. We are hoping that if they do, they will choose to eat at one of the five establishments. United Way of Sampson County is most grateful for their support of our organization and the community.”

Carr credited several of the organization’s “pacesetters” with getting the 2018 campaign started right. Among them are Smithfield-Farmland, Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools.

Carr said the perception by some is that money raised here goes elsewhere. That could not be further from the truth, she said, with United Way officials stressing to everyone that money raised locally stays local.

According to Carr, 85 percent of what is raised each year is dispersed among the 11 partner agencies supported through United Way. While more money might leave local communities under other UW chapters, that is not the case with Sampson’s. Carr attested that out of all money raised, only 15 percent is used for the group’s license, print materials, office space and miscellaneous expenses. Carr noted that this is very low for a charitable organization and credits the efficiency to an active volunteer board led by President Catherine Ezzell Joyer.

The annual United Way Dine Out event will be held Dec. 7 and participating restaurants are Alfredo's Ristorante, Ribeyes, Mi Finca, Uncle Vinny's of Roseboro and Wa Chang.

