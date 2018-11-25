Tree of Love honors own

The 2018 Tree of Love will honor Sampson Regional Healthcare Professionals, for their commitment to the hospital and the healthcare of the community, particularly during Hurricane Florence. The Tree of Love is an annual initiative of the hospital’s foundation, raising funds for causes that benefit healthcare. -

The Tree of Love has been annual effort to honor individuals while raising money for a worthy — many times life-saving — cause at Sampson Regional Medical Center. This year, the hospital is honoring its own, who gave of themselves during the toughest of circumstances.

An initiative of the Sampson Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Foundation, the 2018 Tree of Love will honor Sampson Regional Healthcare Professionals for their commitment to the hospital and the healthcare of the community, particularly during Hurricane Florence.

Donations this year will be designated toward upgrading digital mammography to include 3-D breast imaging, or tomosynthesis. Three-dimensional mammography offers detailed images from more angles than 2-D, increasing early detection of abnormalities and reducing the number of false positives.

The Tree of Love effort, started in 1989 by the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance, was assumed by the SRMC Foundation from the Medical Ladies Auxiliary group in 2006. Since that time, well over $100,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment, waiting area renovations, a skilled nursing day room and employee tuition assistance.

Each light on tree is dedicated to the honor or memory of someone special, and they collectively represent gifts of caring and remembrance each Christmas season. Lights are illuminated on the first Sunday in December and continue to burn for the rest of the year.

Hand in hand with recognizing a person or couple — or in this case, a group of people — who have been instrumental in Sampson Regional’s success, the effort helps raise funds for various hospital needs.

The annual lighting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. on the lawn of the Woodside Professional Building, followed by a reception in the front lobby of the hospital. The public is invited.

Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional and executive director of the foundation, said this year’s many honorees make the effort all the more special.

While many people rode out Hurricane Florence in their homes or with the comfort of family, she said, the hospital’s staff left theirs to care for the patients in the community. Not only did they work and sleep many days in the hospital, but those long days became more exhausting as Florence imposed its share of challenges — power outages, patient transport issues and resource preservation among them.

Many employees also suffered devastating damage to their homes. One nurses learned about the loss of her home when she saw a picture flash across the news. However, she still continued her duties, honored the oath she took as a nurse and cared for her patients despite knowing she lost everything.

Another employee came home after a family vacation only to find a newly-constructed home under water. Without anything, she reported to work, dressed in borrowed scrubs and took her patient assignments.

“Still, they wore smiles to hide tears and put their skills to work, setting aside their own worries of home to care for patients,” Cava stated. “These people are the everyday heroes of Sampson Regional, and they are thanked, commended and honored through the Tree of Love for their sacrifices and dedication.”

A fall festival last month raised about $800 for the hospital’s employees. A GoFundMe page raised more than $5,000.

The Tree of Love continues that message of giving, but to the hospital itself, while honoring those who work tirelessly at it.

To further shed light on the Tree of Love effort, this year it is connected to Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to give back.

Cava hopes that many will heed that aim, as the Tree of Love is one of the foundation’s top two fundraising events, its golf tournament being the other.

Contributions may be made in honor or in memory of family and friends or in honor of Sampson Regional Healthcare Professionals. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent the law permits. Checks should be made payable to: SampsonRMC Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Clinton, N.C. 28329. For more information, email [email protected] or call the Foundation office at 910-596-5422. Donations can also be made online at sampsonrmc.org/giving/foundation/tree-of-love.

Foundation raising funds for 3-D breast imaging

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

