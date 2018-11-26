Bentonville Battlefield to host Christmas Open House

The Bentonville Battleground Christmas Open House will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -

FOUR OAKS — On Dec. 1, visitors will get the chance to see how Christmas was celebrated in eastern North Carolina during the Civil War. The holiday program will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Members of Co. D 27th NC Troops will demonstrate how Civil War-era North Carolina soldiers and civilians celebrated the holidays. Visitors can wander through a small military camp and vote on their favorite decorated tent. Children will get the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt. If all items on the scavenger hunt are found, they can claim a small prize.

Guests will also enjoy seeing the festively decorated Harper House kitchen, where volunteers will serve hot cider and cookies. To get into the spirit of the season, you can help the costumed interpreters string popcorn and cranberries to decorate the Christmas tree.

Free children’s games and activities will take place throughout the day. The Harper House, which was used as a hospital during the Battle of Bentonville, will be open for hourly tours.

The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, involved 80,000 troops and was the last Confederate offensive against Union Gen. William T. Sherman. Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site interprets the battle and the hospital, where many Confederates were left in the aftermath.

The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524, three miles north of Newton Grove on S.R. 1008, about one hour from Raleigh and about 45 minutes from Fayetteville.

