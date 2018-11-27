Farming through the generations

The Strickland family has been farming and running the Salemburg Gin & Cotton Company for more than 60 years. Established in 1956 by Otto Strickland and his sons Bobby and Fredrick and son-in-law Cranford Fann, the farming business continues to keep the younger generations growing tobacco and other row crops such as corn, wheat and sweet potatoes. The story and the Strickland family, and others like them, can be found in the fall Home Grown edition coming out Saturday, Dec. 1. Pictured are the Clay Strickland family, from left: son Fredrick, daughter Catherine, his wife Gina and Strickland. -

