Friendly Trio to serve meal

On behalf of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, President Charles Strickland thanks the NAACP for acknowledging the organization. The organization is hosting a holiday meal to show appreciation for community groups. -

During the year, members of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation spends are always working to make Sampson County place for seniors and youths.

As Christmas and New Year’s gets closer, they’re ready to show their appreciation for everyone who lent a hand along the way.

The organization’s holiday dinner for senior citizens of the community is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14, at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. The meal is open to the public.Director Charles Strickland is looking forward to the event and providing recognition to volunteers.

“They were so kind and nice to come out throughout the year and for the summer to work with children,” Strickland said. “We’re showing our hospitality for their involvement for 2018 and by the grace of God, we’re going to try to do a better job in 2019.”

The Friendly Trio program began more than a decade ago to help seniors and other groups in the community through meal delivers. During the summer, they recently hosted it Friendly Feeding for Kids program,which provided meals, education and character development. In 2017, Friendly Trio earned the 2017 Nutrition Champion Superior Site Award from the state’ Department of Public Instruction.

Strickland and volunteers were assisted by organizations and municipalities such as the Clinton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Cooperative Extension, and the Poe Center, a Raleigh-based nonprofit with a mission to provide health education to youths across the state.

“We feel that it’s important for them to come and be a part of this holiday meal,” Strickland said.

Before the meal is served, representatives from the Poe Center and Cooperative Extension will make brief presentations about health and making nutritious meals.

“We are anticipating an amazing, successful turnout for this upcoming event,” Strickland said. “Your presence will be gratefully honored, as it would mean a great deal to us all.”

For seniors unable to attend, volunteers are delivering more than 100 meals to homebound individuals, who receive services from Friendly Trio on a regular basis. This time will also serve as the last food distribution period in December.

To RSVP or for additional information, contact Strickland by Thursday, Dec. 6, at 910-590-4925. Members of Friendly Trio are asking everyone who calls to confirm the number of people in each party.

“We want to show our love and acknowledgement,” Strickland said.

On behalf of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, President Charles Strickland thanks the NAACP for acknowledging the organization. The organization is hosting a holiday meal to show appreciation for community groups. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NAACP_14.jpg On behalf of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, President Charles Strickland thanks the NAACP for acknowledging the organization. The organization is hosting a holiday meal to show appreciation for community groups.

Holiday outreach set for Dec. 14

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.