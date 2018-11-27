Midway Band honors Barefoot

Senior members of the Midway High School Marching Band escort the parents of Jackson Barefoot during senior night at the last home game of the season. Beloved band member Barefoot died in July, when his bicycle was struck by a passing vehicle. During the football season, the band introduced a new fight song in honor of Barefoot. The Student Government Association is also working on a memorial site. ‘I am so proud of our seniors for being so thoughtful and for having the desire to recognize their classmate, friend and his family at senior night,’ said band director Joshua Tew. - The parents of Jackson Barefoot, Renee and Brent, participated in Midway High’s recent tribute to their son. -

