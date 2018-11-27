Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 23 — Malik Darrell Murphy, 18, of 1423 Wilmington Road, Turkey, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 24 — Anthony Bernard Robinson, 47, of 46 Junious Lucas Road, Faison, was charged with two counts of shoplifting. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 24 — Susan Darlene Smith, 38, of 40 Knorr Lane, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet larceny. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 24 — Prentice Roland Jacobs III, 26, of 742 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 25 — Paulo Lazaro, 21, of 115 Riverwoods Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 23.

• Nov. 25 — Marco Tovar, 41, of San Antonio, Texas, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, no operator’s license and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 23.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 21 — Theodore McNeil of Clinton reported the theft of watches valued at $15,000.

• Nov. 24 — Melody Hatcher and Justin Woods of Clinton were victims of theft. A necklace and bracelet were valued at $1,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

