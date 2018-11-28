World AIDS Day event set

The Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force will observe World AIDS Day Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Sampson County Courthouse steps. -

Globally, more than 36 million people worldwide are fighting against HIV/AIDS and the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force is inviting the community to come out to join efforts to spread awareness of this disease.

The organization is observing World AIDS Day at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, on the steps of the Sampson County Courthouse, 101 Main St., Clinton. Its purpose is to show support for patients living with the disease. During the event, participants will make remarks, sing and light candles. Following the event, a reception will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church.

“We need to educate the public about HIV/AIDS,” Nettie Wilson-Pernell, Task Force member, said. “We invite the public to come out and help us recognized World AIDS Day.”

Now marking the 30th anniversary, World AIDS Day, celebrated the first day of December each year, is the first global health day and was first observed in 1988. Through the initiative and other events throughout the year, task force members also work to provide education about the disease and bring awareness to the epidemic that has claimed more than 35 million lives since its discovery in the early 1980s.

The theme for this year’s event is “Know your status,” referring to the importance of everyone knowing their HIV status. While significant progress has been made since 1988, today, only three in four people living with HIV know their status.

HIV testing is essential for expanding treatment and ensuring that all people living with this disease can continue to lead healthy and productive lives.

AIDS weakens the immune system and gradually destroys the body’s ability to fight infections. It’s caused by HIV, which is spread through sexual contact, contaminated needles or syringes from drug use; infected blood or blood products; and from infected mothers feeding babies through breast-feeding. Many health officials have said it is one of the biggest pandemics in history. Through research and scientific advances, there have been many advancements made related to the treatment of HIV.

Another goal of World AIDS Day is to stop the stigmas and discrimination associated with the disease. This may prevent individuals from receiving the proper treatment or care.

“It is a time to honor those who’ve lost their lives to AIDS and to continue our ongoing commitment to assist those who are living with or at risk,” Pernell said.

Observance will occur Saturday at courthouse

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

