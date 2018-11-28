RES hosts Donuts for D.A.D.S.

Roseboro Elementary School held its annual Donuts for D.A.D.S. (Developing Attitudes Dedicated to Success) on Nov. 2. Fathers were invited to have a Krispy Kreme treat with their child followed by a brief meeting with an opportunity for them to exchange ideas on making their children successful. School officials were pleased with the attendance.

