Roseboro ES celebrates cultures

Roseboro Elementary School recently held its first Cultural Fair. The fair displayed what students learned through research about different countries around the world. The students shared food, crafts and dances discovered from the United States, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, China, Kenya, Australia and the Dominican Republic.

