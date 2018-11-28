On behalf of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, we hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and enjoyed time with their loved ones this past week. More than ever, the Chamber would to like to send a special thank you to our members, Board of Directors and ambassadors. The Chamber would not be the strong organization we are today without each and everyone of you. Also, we would like to thank all Sampson County business owners. Owning a business takes a tremendous amount of time and strong work ethic, we value all you do to help provide and build our community.

With that being said, the Chamber encourages Sampson County residents to remember our local business owners this holiday season. Each purchase from a local business goes right back in to our community in many ways. There’s a saying that goes “When you buy from a small business an actual person does a little happy dance” and that is so true! Because of your purchase, business owners are given the opportunity to keep their dream alive and support their families.

We encourage all local shoppers to post pictures of your shopping bags, shopping selfie or local store front to social media using our Chamber hashtags #shoplocalsampson and #sampsonchambernc. Help us spread the word about supporting local businesses first. One lucky “hash-tagger” will be chosen to win a special holiday treat just before Christmas, compliments of a Chamber member! I can’t wait to see what pictures y’all post! Happy holiday shopping!

Upcoming Events the Chamber would like to share:

Thursday, Nov. 29 — 5:30 p.m., festivities begin for Clinton Christmas in the City and at 7 p.m., the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 1 — Newton Grove Christmas Parade

Thursday, Dec. 6 — 6-7:30 p.m., Performance Chrystler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM of Clinton Holiday Open House

Friday, Dec. 7 — 5-8 p.m., Small Town Christmas in downtown Salemburg where 10 local vendors will be present for holiday shopping, complementary crafts and cookie decorating for children, Christmas performance by The Point Christian Academy of Salemburg at 6 p.m. and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present.

Saturday, Dec. 8 — 10 a.m., Chamber Christmas Parade in Clinton. Parade entry deadline is Nov. 30.

Friday, Dec. 14 — 7 p.m., Roseboro Christmas Parade

Chamber Chat

By Allie Strickland Contributing columnist