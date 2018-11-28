Pirates ‘Promise’ to help SCC students succeed

Students ask ECU staff members about the Pirate Promise program. -

The Sampson Community College slogan says “Begin Here, Go Anywhere” and its latest initiative backs up this claim. Earlier this year, SCC signed a co-admission agreement with East Carolina University, which will improve transfer student access and success through a collaborative degree completion program.

This week, SCC hosted the event Pirate Promise for students interested in enrolling into the program.

“First and foremost, it is very important that students know that the program exists,” says Sharon Leggett, Student Services Counselor at SCC. “We wanted to give these students the chance to meet face to face with the real people who came here from ECU to give them all the information they need to sign up.”

Students can now apply to SCC and ECU simultaneously and commit to maintaining full-time status. Upon completing an associate degree, they guaranteed admission into degree-completion programs at East Carolina. Students attending Sampson Community College can now be Vikings and Pirates at the same time.

“We are excited about the opportunities afforded to SCC students through Pirate Promise,” says Wanda Capps, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Students are able to prepare and earn guaranteed admission to East Carolina University. ECU will also host events, provide resources and academic services to students accepted into the Pirate Promise program while they are at SCC. We hope students will take advantage of this partnership in advancing their education to a four-year degree.”

Currently, Sampson Community College offers the opportunity to complete an Associate of Arts through distance education. East Carolina University is a leading provider of distance education courses leading to completion of bachelor’s programs.

Students typically are looking to continue their education at four-year institutions after completing their first two years at SCC. The co-admission program affords extra support and direction from ECU while they are still at SCC. This makes transition more successful. Erica Hoyt, Associate Director for Transfer Recruitment at ECU, is excited about the move. “This is a way that students can get guaranteed admission to ECU,” she says. “Once a student is welcomed into Pirate Promise they can access a variety of benefits such as an application fee waiver, academic advising, an ECU 1 Card, and have the opportunity to attend select campus events and activities.”

Dr. Bill Starling, President of SCC, says the program is a win-win for students.

“We are excited about being a part of the Pirate family. We encourage students who are interested in exploring this opportunity to call Student Services and they can answer questions and help plan a student’s program of study.”

For information about Pirate Promise, contact Sharon Leggett at [email protected] and at 910-900-4101 or visit piratepromise.ecu.edu.

