Chamber member highlighted

Sampson County Schools, in collaboration with home and community, will graduate and prepare all students to become active citizens in a globally competitive and digital world. Sampson County School staffs approximately 1,100 and works daily to meet the needs of 8,400 students grades PreK-12. They are truly dedicated to continuous improvement as evidenced by ranking 15th out of 115 school systems in the state for student achievement for the 2017-2018 school year. Sampson County Schools was honored with the Member Spotlight this week.
