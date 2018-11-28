Energy assistance available next week

The Sampson County Department of Social Services will begin taking applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Dec. 3 at the main office located at 360 County Complex Road, Suite 100, Clinton, N.C. Applications will be taken through March 30, 2019, or until funding is exhausted.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Households must meet the following requirements:

• An income test

• Be responsible for its heating bills

• Cannot have resources over $2,250

• Must include a U.S. citizen or an eligible alien

There is no automatic eligibility; all interested households must make an application. Priority is given to households containing at least one disabled person (person receives Social Security Disability, SSI, or VA Disability) that is also receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, or to a household in which at least one member is age 60 and older.

Only these priority type households that meet all other eligibility requirements will be eligible from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, or until funding is exhausted. Any household may be potentially eligible from Jan. 2, 2019 through March 29, 2019, or until funding is exhausted.

Applications will also be taken for one day each from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following nutrition sites:

• Dec. 3 — Garland Senior Center

• Dec. 4 — Harrells Nutrition Site

• Dec. 5 — Roseboro Nutrition Site

Funding is limited, and all potentially eligible households may not be approved. At a minimum, applicants should have the name of the household’s heating vendor and the account number when applying.

If you have any questions, call Monica Price at Sampson County DSS at 910-592-7131 ext. 3239.

Funds for heating bills offered as part of LIEAP