Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 23 — Sandy Dawn Naylor, 50, of 1653 Bear Skin Road, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 23 — Joshua Adam Pope, 33, of 215 Jackson Trail, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass and failure to comply. Bond set at $365; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 23 — Cleveland Rahmel Jaquan Smith, 26, of 793 Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey, was charged with simple assault, driving while license revoked and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 27.

• Nov. 23 — William Bentley Jones, 31, of 10190 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Nov. 24 — Erly Rosala Carrellos, 31, of 116 Don St., Clinton, was charged with left of center, reckless driving, no operator’s license and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 18.

• Nov. 24 — Roger Hyden Phillips, 53, of 227 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a handicapped person. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 18.

• Nov. 24 — Gavin Keith Matthis, 20, of 161 Raven Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to real property. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 25 — Jason Dwight Bradshaw, 36, of 1503 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 26 — Kevin Javon Robinson, 44, of 1 Creekstone Lane, Castle Hayne, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 26 — Leonard Dale Lewis, 56, of 1565 Cartertown Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 22.

• Nov. 26 —Jimmy Darrell Hall, 33, of 7460 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 18.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 26 — Bruce Draughon of Clinton reported the theft of various jewelry, two chainsaws, a trailer and autographed Babe Ruth baseball memorabilia. Items valued at $13,250.

• Nov. 26 — Donald Garey of Harrells reported a break-in to a Turkey-area office, with a welder, oxygen acetylene torch and an air compressor valued at a total of $1,650.

• Nov. 27 — Edgar Trejo of Salemburg reported the larceny of a semi and trailer, valued at $48,000.

• Nov. 27 —Michael Underwood of Clinton reported a break-in and larceny of a bedroom suite, valued at $1,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

