Christmas comes alive in Salemburg

Salemburg may be a small town — home to approximately 500 people — but there is nothing small about the town’s holiday spirit.

Small Town Christmas in Salemburg, the town’s first sponsored event in many years, will bring tons of holiday spirit to the community Friday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m. in the Peak Building downtown. The event promises to be a fun-filled night for the entire family.

Event organizer Allie Strickland said the idea for the holiday open house-style tradition started last year when she opened the Peak Building to a few local vendors. After the Strickland family purchased the historic building, they decided it needed to be utilized in a way that would not only benefit themselves, but the entire Salemburg community.

At last year’s open house, Strickland said there were a handful of vendors who showed up and about 60 people came through shopping. And the recent success of Roseboro’s BloomFest only proved that Sampson County needs more.

“BloomFest only proved to our community that people need something like the larger towns have,” Strickland said. “Each year, Roseboro and Clinton hold Christmas festivities, including the parade and tree lighting, Newton Grove has a parade and other towns throughout Sampson County have something to offer. We needed something unique to Salemburg that could become a family tradition.”

Next week’s holiday event will include a lot of fun for the kids, who will have the opportunity to design two Christmas crafts, decorate and take home two Christmas cookies and have complimentary photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be there from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Salemburg Grill will also be open for dinner and give each child a free scoop of ice cream.

“We hope everyone comes out and makes this a true family night, get some Christmas shopping done and have dinner at the grill,” Strickland shared.

The Point Christian Academy will perform at 6 p.m.

According to Strickland, there are currently 10 vendors who are planning have their items for sell, including Cavenaugh’s Gifts of Distinction, LimeLife by Alcone, Scentsy, Usborne Books, Clark & Co., Avenue Gourmet Pecans, Elizabeth’s Garden and Gifts, Pat-A-Cakes Children’s Boutique, Sampson Community College ACE crafts and Backyard Garden Florist.

“Our goal is to make this an event that you want to go to each year,” Strickland said. “We want it to be something that is exciting about living in Salemburg.”

Holiday event set for Dec. 7

