‘Fill the Boot’ raises $9,300 for MDA effort

The Clinton Fire Department filled up a fair share of boots this month.

As part of the annual “Fill the Boot” campaign, local firefighters took to the streets to help children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases get the aid — be it research, programs or the like — to live longer and grow stronger.

Following a media kickoff at the Clinton fire station on Nov. 12, the initial drive began Nov. 14 and was expected to extend that week, but was cut short just half a day in due to weather, local fire officials said. However, in that half a day, $3,500 was able to be collected.

The effort picked back up and extended this week, the amount nearly tripled in netting $9.342 for the Eastern Carolinas Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The MDA leads the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

With boots in hand, Clinton firefighters greeted motorists at both the Walmart intersection at Sunset Avenue, and the intersection of College Street and Southeast Boulevard, asking them to make a donation to support MDA’s mission. Donations were also being collected at the fire station on Wall Street.

Local firefighters have taken part in MDA’s “Fill the Boot” tradition for more than 60 years to find treatments and cures for devastating diseases that take away everyday abilities like walking, talking, hugging and even breathing.

Funds raised through Clinton’s 2018 “Fill the Boot” assisted research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and MDA Care Centers. Funds also will help send more than a dozen children from Sampson to what MDA officials call “a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers” at MDA Summer Camp at Victory Junction — all at no cost to their families.

“The fire fighters of the Clinton Fire Department have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” stated Eastern Carolinas MDA executive director Melissa Sinclair. “This year’s Fill the Boot was a tremendous success and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Clinton community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.

Drive benefits muscular dystrophy research, programs

