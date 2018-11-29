Christmas coming to Garland

File Photo Santa Claus spends time speaking to children during a 2017 Christmas Tree Lighting event. - File Photo Noah Johnson looks inside Santa’s station in Garland. -

GARLAND — Town officials are preparing for the annual Christmas tree lighting, set for next week along with other holiday festivities.

The ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Rotary Park on East Front Street. It will be hosted by the Garland Community Action Group in partnership with The Town of Garland and local businesses.

Some of the scheduled festivities include caroling, arts and crafts, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree lighting will be dedicated to several community members, with the involvement of town officials.

Each year, the holiday celebration is led by the Community Action Group, an organization consisting of volunteers in the area.

During the year, some of the other events hosted by the group include the “Trunk or Treat” for Halloween; Easter Egg Hunt in the spring; and the Community Day and Parade in the fall. The organization also hosted a back-to-school celebration with 200 bags distributed at the ballpark complex.

During the holiday season, the committee is also assisting the U.S. Marine’s Toys for Tots, which gives gifts to needy children.

For additional information about the Christmas Tree Lighting, contact town hall at 910-529-4141.

