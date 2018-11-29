Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 28 — Jacqueline Mccall Frost, 22, of 16 Granny Lane, Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrant with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 28 — Jocelyn Elizabeth Carden, 20, of 213 Kernodle Drive, Burlington, was charged on out-of-county warrants with two counts of driving while license revoked and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond set at $1,050; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 28 — Robert Allen Bradshaw, 54, of 946 Cedar Point Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 29 — Neil Anthony Young, 43, of 701 Old U.S. 701 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 7.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

