Christmas musical hits stage tonight

Tonight is opening night for “A Christmas Story, the Musical” on the big stage of the Sampson Community Theater. Much of the cast are veterans but there are a goodly number of first timers on the stage for this show so be sure you let them know with your applause.

We wish to thank Jimmy Matthews for sponsoring this holiday event using his pharmacy and his gifts section The casts and the Director Dan Holland say “a loud hello” to you and your family for attending this event.

Make your plans to see this funny show that will make you appreciate Christmas and the shopping season. Bring the whole family to this show as there is nothing in the show to cause concern.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

