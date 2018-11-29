Recovery center closing

The Sampson County DRC, located at 406 County Complex Road, Bldg C, Clinton, will close its doors permanently this Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. Hours are now 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. -

Nearly $2 million has been distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to over 500 households in Sampson County affected by Hurricane Florence, and the federal agency has paid approximately $3 million more in flood insurance claims.

That information, provided by Shirley Jann Tracey, media relations specialist for FEMA External Affairs, comes as the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Sampson County draws to a close.

The Sampson County DRC, located at 406 County Complex Road, Bldg C, Clinton, will close its doors permanently this Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. It has stayed open continuously since last month, and will remain open daily, including this Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Upon making the announcement Thursday of the impending closure, Tracey said about 240 people had visited the Sampson County center since it opened to help people affected by Hurricane Florence. Along with FEMA, the DRC has housed representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), and U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

FEMA has provided $1.8 million in grants to about 550 Sampson County households for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance. Additionally, FEMA has paid about $3 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in Sampson. About 50 flood insurance claims have been filed, Tracey stated.

The local site is shutting down, but FEMA can still provide aid to those who need it, officials said.

“It is open today, tomorrow and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.,” Tracey said Thursday, adding, “While we are closing the Sampson County Disaster Recovery Center, FEMA is still here to help.”

Those seeking helping are not required to visit a recovery center to get federal assistance. Help is still available by calling 1-800-621-3362 any time from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. You can update your contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision.

Anyone wishing to speak to someone face-to-face can still do so at other recovery centers after Saturday, including those in Fayetteville or Wallace. Those centers are still open for a limited time.

The nearest DRCs to Sampson County are:

• Cumberland County DRC, located at the Social Services Dept., 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C. 28301

• Duplin County DRC, located at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace, N.C. 28446

Center hours and operations are adjusted based on visitor demand. The centers are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until further notice. All are closed Sundays.

Help is also available online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA mobile app and the ReadyNC app.

Questions about SBA low-interest disaster loans can directed toward SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing [email protected] or visiting SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.

$5M in federal disaster aid distributed in Sampson

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

