Upon reaching the coast of Caesarea Philippi, Jesus talked with His disciples about just who He was and also promised them that He would build His church and that they would receive the keys to the kingdom of heaven (Matt. 16:13-19). “From that time forth began Jesus to show unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day. Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee. But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offense unto me: for thou savorest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men” (Matt. 16:21-23). There are a number of great lessons for us to learn from this event, and we will note just a couple of the more important of these.

First, note that Peter did something here that was not uncommon for Peter, and we have observed not uncommon for man in general in this present age. Peter rejected that which the Lord clearly stated. Peter had just confessed in answer to a question from the Lord about who he thought the Lord was, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matt. 16:16), so we can’t claim innocence on the grounds that Peter did not realize Jesus had the authority. Also, being the Son of God, He certainly could not be mistaken or lying concerning the statements He had made. But, when the Lord tells him about the death, burial and resurrection, Peter tells the Lord that He is wrong. We admit that most today are not as blatant in their rejection of the word of God as was Peter in this case as well as several more found in the New Testament, but man today has the tendency to do the same thing. It is the word of the Lord that must be heard, believed and adhered to in this Christian age.

Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day ” (John 12:48). Peter wrote, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). It is therefore the inspired writings of the New Testament that one must adhere to or else be guilty of telling the Lord “this shall not be”. After stating that the mind of God had been revealed to him as an apostle of Christ by way of the Holy Spirit, Paul stated, “Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual” (I Cor. 2:13).

Later he wrote, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16). That inspired gospel of Christ clearly teaches that there is one and only one church that is authorized by Christ (Matt. 16:18; Eph. 4:4; I Cor. 12:20; Eph. 5:23), yet multitudes today have rejected those words of the Lord in favor of a variety of man-made religious organizations and promoting the “join the church of your choice” philosophy. Many other examples can be cited, but “get thee behind me, Satan”.

The second great lesson that needs to be noted from our text concerns the way Peter was looking at the events that the Lord told him would happen. Peter was looking through the eyes of the physical world rather than the eyes of the spiritual. From man’s viewpoint, Jesus could not establish His kingdom and be crowned as King if he is to be crucified. In Peter’s defense, he just did not want Jesus to die.

It would be counter productive from the way he saw it. However, as Isaiah once point out, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isa. 55:8-9). The plan of God which Peter was not seeing and that multitudes today just can’t seem to see is that one should be looking spiritual rather than looking physical or material. Jesus had to die on the cross to carry out the plan of God, the establishment of His church or kingdom (Matt. 16:18). That kingdom was never intended and still is not intended to be a physical kingdom. Just prior to His ascension, the apostles asked about the kingdom of Israel still not understanding (Acts 1:6).

And many today speak of the coming of Jesus and the establishment of His kingdom, looking for an earthly reign of Christ. Jesus told Pilate, “My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence” (John 18:36). “And when he was demanded of the Pharisees, when the kingdom of God should come, he answered them and said, The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:20-21).

It would seem that both of these erroneous views stem from the same problem, man desiring to have what man wants rather than bowing down to the creator of man. “Get thee behind me, Satan” says come and follow me and I will give you rest (Matt. 11:28-30).

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Robert-Oliver-4.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]