It’s time to review, ponder and dream

If you want to prepare yourself for the greatest year of your life in 2019, start by making this month, (December), your Review, Ponder and Dream Month. This has been the greatest year of my life, in terms of receiving blessings and favor from God. It has not been because I have been so good, (because I haven’t), but it is because God is so good.

Two years ago, I made December my Review, Ponder and Dream Month. It has been one of the best things I have ever done as a believer and follower of Christ. Let me share with you how it works.

Review: I use this month to review what has happened to me and with me during the past year. The emphases is on my relationship with the Lord. The review is made easier by the daily calendar I keep that reflects my activities with the Lord and the list I keep called, the counting of my blessings. I keep an ongoing list of the blessings I have received from the Lord. Each year the blessings have increased. If you do not keep a list that reflects you counting your blessing one by one, please start doing so beginning January 1, 2019.

My calendar also reflects my sins and the stupid, arrogant things that I have done, that I know displeases the Lord. We must give an account to ourselves for the good and the bad. After you have reviewed the past year, you will come to no other conclusion, that the Lord has been good to you. After all, if you still have breathe in your body, then that alone means the Lord has been good to you. Review every aspect of your life including your relationships with others, your finances, your health, your physical body condition, your spiritual growth and your standing with God.

Ponder: As you review all things, think about what you could have or should have done differently. Think about what would have happened if you have done things differently. Think about the mistakes you made, even though at the time, you did not think or know it was a mistake. Think about the areas in your life where you should have trusted God more. Think about the areas of your life where you should have or could have spent more time with God. Think about whether or not your church is causing you to grow more spiritually or at least challenging you to grow more spiritually .Think about all of the things your could have or should have done that would have made your life better.

Dream: Dream about where you want to be at the end of 2019. Make your dreams practical. Make your dreams in such a way that requires the help from the Lord. For example, we need help from the Lord if we want the discipline to be in the best physical shape of our lives. We need help from the Lord, if we want to prosper like we have never prospered before. We need help from the Lord if we want to grow spiritually, like we have never grown before. We need guidance from the Lord if we want to do things that we have never done before. We need strength from the Lord to get rid of those things or people who are hindering us from being all that God has called us to be and do. Write your dreams down after your review and pondering. If you put all your trust in the Lord during the year, He will adjust your dreams for you.

Remember, God only wants the best for you. Do your part, because He will certainly do His part. Amen.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister of Kingdom of God Ministries.

