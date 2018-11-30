CVB announces enrollment for marketing grant

During BloomFest, Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson CVB, left, donates a barn quilt to the Town of Roseboro, to Chair Allie Strickland, and Mayor Alice Butler. -

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCCVB) recently announced that open enrollment for all Event Marketing Grant Applications will start Friday, Nov. 30 and will continue through Dec. 31.

The Event Marketing Grant Program is the newest tool in its arsenal developed to assist Sampson County organizations in the promotion of special events and visit or attractions.On Jan. 23, 2018, the Sampson County CVB Board of Directors approved the implementation and funding of the Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Event Marketing Grant Program. All applications must be postmarked by Dec. 31 to be considered in the second application cycle of 2018.

“The new grant program provides the SCCVB with the ability to award marketing funds to organizations and attractions that work to attract both overnight visitors, as well as day-trippers to Sampson County” stated Ms. Sheila Barefoot, Director, Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.”All event Grant Marketing funds awarded can only be used for the marketing, advertising or promotion of special events or local attractions that are being promoted in media markets located outside of Sampson County.”

Organizations that may apply for EMGP funding include any legally chartered 501-(c3)non-profit Sampson County organization or chartered municipality representing a visitor attraction or large special events that strive to promote tourism within the County by attracting visitors. Documentation of legal status, tax exemption, federal identification number,budget, and organizational purpose are required with all applications.

Funding for the SCCVB EMGP is provided through room occupancy taxes (ROT) that are collected by Sampson County’s lodging establishments which are generated as a result of overnight lodging by visitors to Sampson County. The SCCVB has tentatively allocated $3,000 for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 towards the Event Marketing Grant Program.

The Sampson County CVB was approved and enacted to be a public authority established through legislation by the General Assembly of the State of North Carolina and adopted, approved, and enacted by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners with the purpose of promoting the development of travel and tourism related activities in Sampson County, through state, regional and national advertising, marketing and promotional activities and campaigns.

For more information or details about the SCCVB Event Grant Marketing Program or to receive grant guidelines and applications, contact Sheila Barefoot, Director at 910-592- 2557 or via email at [email protected] The Sampson County CVB’s offices are inside the Sampson County Exposition Center located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

