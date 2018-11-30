Man charged in break-ins, city dispute

Banks -

A Clinton man involved in a domestic dispute last month is now facing a bevy of charges in connection with that incident and a rash of break-ins in Garland last summer, local authorities said.

Sterling Roland Banks, 22, whose address was listed as 624 Williams St., Clinton, was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $300,000 secured bond.

According to Clinton Police officials, just before midnight on Oct. 22, officers were dispatched to a Dogwood Circle residence in reference to a domestic in progress.

Officers spoke with a female victim, who said that Banks had kicked the door in trying to gain entry into the residence. The door struck the female victim in the face, causing minor injuries. However, she was able to brace the door from flying open, denying Banks entry, Assistant Police Chief Anthony Davis said.

Banks fled the scene as the female called 911.

After follow-up investigations, detectives with the Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team issued warrants Oct. 31 on charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering, damage to real property and second degree trespass.

Banks was ultimately taken into custody on McKoy Street after a short foot pursuit by police officers last week and is now, in addition to those offenses, is also facing a slew of felony charges from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Banks was charged in the county with first degree burglary, breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of firearm by a felon.

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, those charges stem from several break-ins in the Garland area last summer. In one incident, three suspects broke into a residence and the homeowner was there at the time. The homeowner pursued the suspects on foot and observed them suspect get into a white SUV and flee the area.

A few days later, the Clinton Police Department officers found the vehicle in the city abandoned,Smith noted.

“Later, the city arrested one of the suspects in an unrelated incident and through their investigation, they were able to assist our investigators in solving the break-ins in the Garland area,” the lieutenant noted.

Through the investigation it was discovered Banks, Dakota Brayboy and a juvenile were responsible for the break-ins. As a result, warrants were obtained on all three suspects.

Charges served in rash of county incidents

