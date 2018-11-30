SCS leadership changes coming

Carr - File Photos Legendary Leopards coach James Lewis, left, stands with Principal John Goode, during a retirement ceremony. - File Photos Hobbton High School Principal Jennifer Daughtry, left, spends time with former student Madison DeLaney Thornton. - File Photos Lenora Locklear, right, makes a presentation as the VBS director at New Bethel Baptist Church, while presenting Jean Kunzman with a Backpack Buddies a donation from the kids who attended the week-long session. After several years of retirement in education, she recently returned to serve Sampson County Schools. - -

As 2019 approaches, Jennifer Daughtry is looking forward to the next step in her journey with Sampson County Schools.

She spent many years guiding teachers and students at Hobbton High School (HHS) as the principal. The longtime educator was recently selected to become the Director of High Schools for the district. It was one of several personnel changes approved by the Sampson Board of Education.

“I can truly say, I will miss the students and staff while not being the principal at Hobbton High come January 2019,” Daughtry said. “We have made many accomplishments together and I am truly blessed to have worked with so many caring people. I will also say that I am very happy to continue my educational career at the district level while working closely with all high schools and learning more to help our students, teachers and principals.”

Daughtry also wants to work will all levels of the system to emphasize the importance of education. It’s something she’s been doing for many years. Before working as the assistant principal and principal at Hobbton, she worked in various teaching and leadership positions at other schools. Some of her other stops include Hobbton Elementary School, Union Elementary School and Overhills Middle School in Harnett County.

“While serving SCS in the new position as director of High Schools, I hope to share with Sampson County, the importance of education and graduating with a high school diploma,” Daughtry said.

Dr. Wendy Cabral, Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Services, reported that officials are currently searching for someone to be the next HHS principal. An advertisement for the position was posted in early November. Interviews are scheduled for early December.

Cabral said school officials secured outstanding educational administrators for vacancies throughout the school system.

“Their experiences, talents and skills are well-aligned to their new positions as we know they will be valuable members of the SCS teams,” Cabral said.

After approval from the board, Lenora Locklear is now the interim Director of Middle Grades for SCS. The position was previously held by Shelia Peterson, who served as principal for Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School for several years. Peterson was recently hired by Clinton City Schools (CCS) to become director of human resources.

Prior to the decision, Locklear was serving the district as a testing coordinator — a position now assigned to Lynn West, a former guidance counselor at Lakewood High School. Locklear was in education for more than 30 years before retiring. She served as teacher, assistant principal and was the director of curriculum and instruction for CCS. In addition to Sampson and Clinton schools, Locklear also spent time at Harnett, Pitt and Cumberland counties.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to be working as the interim Middle School Director for Sampson County Schools,” Locklear said. “Although I retired four years ago, I have found that my love for education will not let me stay away from being a part of working with students, teachers, principals and administrators. I will serve in this role until the end of the 2018-2019 school year and will do my best to continue to serve Sampson County Schools in all the efforts to assist with our students’ success.”

Linda Jewell Carr was promoted as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, after Wesley Johnson left the district to become the Superintendent of CCS. Through reorganization she will continue to lead federal programs as well. Prior to her new position, she was the principal of Union Elementary School. Jewell Carr began her career in education as a theatre arts and dance instructor for Clinton High School, before moving into administration work with Wayne County Schools. After returning to Sampson, she became the first principal of Sampson Early College High School.

For finances, Cyndi Mesimer was promoted to become the interim director of the department, in the absence of Stephen Britt, who was called to active duty in the U.S. Military. Before she came to the district’s Central Office, Mesimer spent 14 years at Clement Elementary as a school treasurer.

“It was a tough decision to leave the the staff and students,” Mesimer said. “They truly were like family.”

She accepted the role of Assistant Finance Officer at the Central Office about a year and a half ago. Since her transition, Mesimer is currently taking director training classes with the North Carolina Association of School Business Officials. She plans to finish the program in December, with graduation set for February.

“When I accepted the position, I was aware that Mr. Britt was a reservist and could possibly be call up for duty,” Mesimer said. “Mr. Britt has taught us so much and prepared us well. We have a great group working together in Finance. I am so appreciative for this opportunity to serve Sampson County Schools in a different capacity.”

James Lewis was selected to handle athletic director duties in a part-time capacity. Lewis served the Lakewood District portion of SCS for more than 20 years for sports and was bestowed The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest recognition a civilian can receive in North Carolina. The position was previously handled by Al Britt, who made many contributions to Sampson County athletics.

According to the approved personnel report, Jim Workman is retiring as principal of Union Intermediate School (UIS) at the end of December. Workman has been with Sampson Schools since 1988 and served as an in-school suspension/dropout prevention coordinator, health educator, and physical education teacher. He was the first and only principal of UIS. The principal duties at UIS will be carried on an interim basis by O.C. Holland, former principal of the Charles E. Perry Learning Center. Holland recently served as a part-time Assistant Principal at Hobbton Elementary.

“He is an advocate for students and has worked diligently to help them be successful,” Cabral said. “We know he will make a positive difference in the lives of students in his future endeavors. He will be missed in Sampson County Schools.”

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

