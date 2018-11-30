Kappa Rho recognizes members for achievement

Pictured from left, front row, are Melvin Felton, Dr. Rodney Sessoms, Judge Albert Kirby, Michael Johnson, W. McCleese Fisher, Curtis Hooks, James Bridgers Sr. and Dwight Williams. Back row are, John English, Leroy Austin, Roger Keys, Wayne Branch and Dr. Theodore Thomas. -

The Kappa Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held its annual Achievement Program Sunday, Nov. 18, at First Baptist Church in Warsaw and honored several of its members.

Kappa Rho Chapter services the counties of Duplin, Sampson and Bladen. Each year in the month of November, Omega chapters across the country hold various Achievement Week programs. During this time, the chapters recognize community leaders for their service to others and other Omegas for outstanding service in several different arenas.

This year, the Basileus of Kappa Rho Chapter, Wayne Branch, presented the Citizen of the Year Award to Judge Albert Kirby of Sampson County. The Omega Man of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Theodore Thomas, Pastor of First Baptist Church Warsaw. The Unsung Hero Award was presented to W. McClease Fisher, the immediate past Basileus of Kappa Rho Chapter. Brother Roger Keys was presented the Col. Charles Young Military Leadership Award.