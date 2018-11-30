The holiday season is kicking off, and the Sampson Middle School band students have been preparing for their big winter concert, coming up next, with hopes of getting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

For the last six weeks, the students have been practicing for the big performance, a holiday extravaganza being held Thursday, Dec. 13, inside the Clinton High School auditorium. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. for students in the sixth and seventh grade, and 8 p.m. for the eighth-grade students and high school band. Performances will last approximately 30 minutes each and admission is free.

“We’re playing a lot favorite holiday tunes,” Vevlyn Lowe, middle school band director, said about the family event. “There’s lots of tunes little kids will love.”

Normally, the middle school students all perform in the same showing, however, last year’s holiday performance was before a standing-room only crowd.

“We want everyone to get a seat and have a chance to enjoy the show,” Lowe said about splitting the event into two performances.

During her time at SMS, Lowe said students have always been excited about playing winter hits and this year’s performances will include “Jingle Bells”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”, “Stompin’ on the Housetop”, “Rockin’ Ol’ St. Nick,” “Treasury of Carols”, “At the Feet of Stephen”, and “Secret Agent Sugar Plum”.

Eighth-graders Hanna Locklear and Carlos Alguera have been performing for the middle school band for the last three years and are both looking forward to this year’s holiday performance.

“We finally get to show off our skills and our parents get to see how hard we have been working and what we have learned,” Carlos said.

Hanna, who says she enjoys the holiday concert the most, is excited about entertaining the audience.

“Even though it’s cold outside, these Christmas songs will make everyone happy and warm inside,” Hanna shared.

Marlee Johnson, an eighth-grade band student, is looking forward to watching people light up as they play the music. It’s something she enjoys doing.

“I like the winter music because when we all play together it sounds peaceful and really pretty,” Marlee said. “After we finish a piece, I feel accomplished and the band works very hard to perform well.”

Marlee said she loves being a part of the middle school band and having the opportunity to perform in front of other people.

Like the other students, Marlee is also excited about an upcoming recording for the band program.

“They get pumped up whenever we bring in all the recording equipment,” Lowe said.

Music selected for the concert will be produced for a CD which is being sold by the students for $10. Proceeds will go toward the band program to help repair instruments and to make new purchases for horns and music.

Sampson Middle School eighth-grade band students practice for their holiday performance. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_7097.jpg Sampson Middle School eighth-grade band students practice for their holiday performance. Marlee Johnson and Lily Williams, both members of the Sampson Middle School band, rehearse for the upcoming holiday concert. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_7100.jpg Marlee Johnson and Lily Williams, both members of the Sampson Middle School band, rehearse for the upcoming holiday concert.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com