Police chief arrested in assault

NEWTON GROVE — Police Chief Frankie Harrell, arrested in a domestic violence case earlier this week, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the town’s mayor said.

Everett Franklin “Frankie” Harrell, 48, was arrested on a charge of assault on a female after Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly called to his residence in the Bentonville community, south of Four Oaks, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After the arrest, Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden called the incident an unfortunate situation. He told The Independent that Harrell had been placed on paid administrative leave. The Town of Newton Grove website on Friday still listed Harrell as the town’s police chief, however his police cruiser and equipment was returned to the station Thursday and a special-called meeting was to be held at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the arrest.

Harrell has served as Newton Grove’s police chief since April 2004.

“He’s on leave until we find out more about the investigation and what’s going on at this time,” Darden told The Independent on Friday.

On Wednesday, Harrell’s wife told the responding Johnston County deputy that she had arrived at their Devil’s Racetrack Road home moments earlier and was in her van finishing a cell phone call with her brother. Harrell, off-duty and in plain clothes, came out of their home — two children, 11 and 2, were there at the time — and asked his wife who she was talking to, according to WTSB News.

He allegedly became agitated and stated “I have guns” making a pistol gesture with his hand, WTSB noted. Harrell then allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck, causing the phone to fall out of her hand. She called 911 at that time.

Still in the driveway when the deputy arrived, she played a telephone recording of an argument between her and her husband last week and the deputy observed “obvious red marks” on her neck, according to reports. Harrell allegedly told officers he grabbed the phone from his wife’s hand, but that wasn’t assault. He later said his fingernail may have scratched her, the news outlet reported.

Harrell was subsequently taken into custody but was released on $1,000 unsecured bond and ordered to have no contact with his wife.

According to N.C. General Statute, suspects can be held without bond for up to 48 hours following a domestic arrest, during which a judge sets bail and pretrial release conditions. Harrell told a magistrate he felt unsafe being held in the county jail, according to WTSB, leading to his release on the unsecured bond.

In addition to serving as the town’s police chief for the past 14-plus years, Harrell has served with the Pine Level Police Department, the Johnston County Sheriff Office and was as adjunct instructor for the University of Mount Olive.

In his absence, Harrell’s chief duties at the Newton Grove Police Department will be handled by Sgt. Norbert Edwards.

Harrell charged with assaulting wife; town sets special meeting