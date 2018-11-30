Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 29 — William Jonathan Sinclair, 32, of 1006 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 10.
• Nov. 29 — Elizabeth Elsa Burkhart, 28, of Kutztown, Pa., was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, assault on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 14.
• Nov. 29 — Neil Anthony Young, 43, of Old U.S. 701 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 7.
• Nov. 29 — Mario Andreal Fort, 33, of 269 Forte Road, Stedman, was charged with simple assault, resisting public officer, intoxicated and disruptive and indecent exposure. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Jan. 14.
• Nov. 30 — Christopher Dale Locklear, 27, of 23 Millstone Lane, Godwin, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.