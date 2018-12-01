Board members butt heads over closed sessions

Blount - Zeng -

An ordinary agenda item sparked a heated conversation between Clinton City Board of Education members Thursday night during their monthly work session.

As is with most meetings, the human resource director asked the board to enter into closed session to discuss personnel matters, but two of the board’s members expressed their concern with the board moving the meeting behind closed doors without the attorney present.

Interim human resource director Carolyn Royal requested the board enter into closed session, at which time board chairwoman Dr. Linda Brunson asked for a motion and a second. Receiving both, Brunson then asked for further discussion on the matter, at which time Dr. Stuart Blount expressed his concern about the board going into the executive session without counsel present.

“I have some concerns about the board going into closed session with no attorney present,” Blount said. “We need legal advice on the personnel decisions with what is on that report.”

Brunson called for a final vote, at which point both Blount and fellow board member Georgina Zeng voted against going into closed session.

“We don’t have to have the board attorney present to enter into closed session,” board vice-chairman Jason Walters expressed.

The information to be discussed, according to Royal, was all personnel related and nothing she felt any of the board members would be uncomfortable discussing without the board’s attorney present.

“We shall see when we get in there,” Blount said.

This matter was the second time during the 90-minute meeting that Blount expressed his concerns regarding the board’s decisions being made openly and not through personal calls, conversations, emails or text messages.

When Dr. Wesley Johnson made a comment regarding the high school graduation being held June 8, Blount, who had the understanding that the graduation was scheduled for June 11, questioned Johnson about who made the decision.

“It’s my understanding, from what you are saying, that a consensus was made,” Blount explained. “A consensus needs to occur in a public meeting.”

During a meeting Sept. 5, the board expressed their concerns with holding graduation so close to the last day of school and teachers having enough time to finalize grades. At that time, Blount said, the board unanimously agreed, without taking a vote, to have the graduation June 11.

The following day, Blount said then interim superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs sent an email to all six board members concerning the final decision on the graduation date, to which only Blount, Zeng and Mike Lanier replied.

Blount said based on the three replies, who were for the June 11 date, there wasn’t a consensus made unless discussions were held through private conversations.

According to Johnson, when he asked recently about the graduation date, interim high school principal Stuart Daughtry said the graduation was scheduled for June 8.

“When you have graduation less than 48 hours after testing is complete and grades aren’t in, you are setting yourself up for problems,” Blount said. “From this point forward, I want everyone to know where Stuart Blount stands. You cannot reach a consensus in a non-public meeting.”

No decision was made to change the graduation date to June 11.

By Kristy D. Carter

