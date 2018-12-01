Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent Trae’von Garner, son of Terrance Garner and Jessica Casteen, whispers his wishlist to Santa Claus at Thursday night’s Christmas in the City in Clinton. The Clinton Main Street Program, in partnership with the Sampson County History Museum, Sampson Arts Council, Clinton Kiwanis Club, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and area sponsors and volunteers, put on the event. - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent The Clinton Community Christmas Tree Lighting in the park behind the City Market kicked off Thursday night’s festivities. It featured Miss North Carolina 2018 Laura Matrazzo and other area queens and misses. - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent Rev. Daniel Cenci conducted candlelight tours of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church during Christmas in the City. In traditional Colonial dress, Cenci led visitors in singing carols and offered a history lesson of the church, which features the state’s oldest tracker pipe organ. - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent Lara Capparuccia directs community choir The Sampson Singers, one of the groups that entertained from the courthouse steps. The new group is also under the direction of Sean Capparuccia and Dan Holland. - - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent Shelby Blanchard was at the old Wooten Store on the Sampson County History Museum grounds to greet visitors. - - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm gets ready to rev the engine on the barrel train, which delighted children throughout the night in downtown Clinton. - - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent The Hubb’s train makes it way through the downtown on Thursday night. Hubb’s Farm, along with Kyle’s Farm, also offered hay rides. with food trucks stationed at the City Market where riders were arriving and departing. - - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent For the third year, the Kiwanis Club of Clinton hosted the Kiwanis Secret Christmas Shop, where children shopped for adults, selecting gifts ranging from $2-10, with elves there to help wrap them. - - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent Some of the many dancers that provided live entertainment as part of Christmas in the City. - - Photos by Chris Berendt | Sampson Independent The Sampson County History Museum hosted 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas' offering visistors a stroll through Christmases past, with handcrafted decorations by the Clinton Garden Club and all buildings decked out for the season. - -

Trae’von Garner, son of Terrance Garner and Jessica Casteen, whispers his wishlist to Santa Claus at Thursday night’s Christmas in the City in Clinton. The Clinton Main Street Program, in partnership with the Sampson County History Museum, Sampson Arts Council, Clinton Kiwanis Club, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and area sponsors and volunteers, put on the event.

The Clinton Community Christmas Tree Lighting in the park behind the City Market kicked off Thursday night’s festivities. It featured Miss North Carolina 2018 Laura Matrazzo and other area queens and misses.

Rev. Daniel Cenci conducted candlelight tours of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church during Christmas in the City. In traditional Colonial dress, Cenci led visitors in singing carols and offered a history lesson of the church, which features the state’s oldest tracker pipe organ.

Lara Capparuccia directs community choir The Sampson Singers, one of the groups that entertained from the courthouse steps. The new group is also under the direction of Sean Capparuccia and Dan Holland.

Shelby Blanchard was at the old Wooten Store on the Sampson County History Museum grounds to greet visitors.

Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm gets ready to rev the engine on the barrel train, which delighted children throughout the night in downtown Clinton.

The Hubb’s train makes it way through the downtown on Thursday night. Hubb’s Farm, along with Kyle’s Farm, also offered hay rides. with food trucks stationed at the City Market where riders were arriving and departing.

For the third year, the Kiwanis Club of Clinton hosted the Kiwanis Secret Christmas Shop, where children shopped for adults, selecting gifts ranging from $2-10, with elves there to help wrap them.

Some of the many dancers that provided live entertainment as part of Christmas in the City.