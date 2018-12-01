Christmas spirit lights up Roseboro

Taylour and Neil Stark enjoy spending time with Santa Claus. - Roseboro celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas Tree lighting. - Students from Roseboro Elementary sing holiday songs. - Randie Autry, Miss Lakewood High School, performs during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. - - An ensemble of musicians and singers from Mintz Christian Academy provide entertainment for the crowd. - - Children from Roseboro Elementary School enjoy being a part of the celebration. - - A group of performers from the Carolina Dance Company entertain the crowd during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. - - Young performers from Carolina Dance Company finish a routine. - - The crowd watches the holiday trees come on. - - A group of children tells Santa what they want for Christmas. - - Santa Claus spends time listening to the holiday wishes of a child during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. - - Singers from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School perform a variety of holiday tunes. - - Shawn Hobbs, organizer of the digDowntown, gives visitors a cup of warm cider during the event. - - Community members and visitors will enjoy watching a Christmas tree during the holiday season. - - Members from the Carolina Dance Company perform to popular Christmas songs. - -

ROSEBORO — While facing a crowd of merry people on a cold night, Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler counted down from 10, with everyone joining in with excitement.

With the flip of a switch, everyone awed, clapped and cheered as Christmas Trees illuminated in the heart of downtown. The annual Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting was held during a nippy Thursday night, with support from local schools and organizations in the community. It was hosted by Roseboro’s Small Town Main Street (STMS) organization.

“We’ve always had a great crowd,” said Lynn West, event coordinator and STMS member. “It’s a wonderful community experience. We were so thrilled the first year we did it. There was hundreds of people here. It really does start the holiday season in a great way.”

Entertainment by students was provided by Carolina Dance Company, Mintz Christian Academy, Roseboro Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School. Randie Autry, Miss Lakewood High School, was the emcee during the night. Music was provided by Brandon Powell. Parents and their children also spent time with a special guest from the North Pole.

“The kids get excited about seeing Santa and he’s wonderful,” West said. “He’s a lot fun.”

STMS volunteer Robert Caison was one of many members who assists with keeping traditions such as the Christmas Tree ceremony ongoing.

“It’s part of our way to bring back some of that small town Americana to Roseboro,” Caison said.

West feels the same.

“Small towns don’t offer as much as a big city does, but these are the kind of things that we do offer and that people enjoy doing,” West said. “It’s always a nice evening.”

Last year, the town had to cut down a huge tree that was previously used for the celebration. A new tree was planted, which will continue to grow in the future. It sits in front of another tree design constructed with welding by Bill Poole and Carl Robinson of the town’s Public Works department.

During the event, Butler showed appreciation to everyone involved.

“It just makes you proud to live in Roseboro,” she said. “It’s good to support a small town Christmas.”

Visitor Tracey Paquin, a native of Florida, was happy to be a part of the celebration. She enjoyed watching her family members perform on the stage.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “It feels like a big family.”

Taylour and Neil Stark enjoy spending time with Santa Claus. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_1.jpg Taylour and Neil Stark enjoy spending time with Santa Claus. Roseboro celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas Tree lighting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_2.jpg Roseboro celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas Tree lighting. Students from Roseboro Elementary sing holiday songs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_3.jpg Students from Roseboro Elementary sing holiday songs. Randie Autry, Miss Lakewood High School, performs during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_5.jpg Randie Autry, Miss Lakewood High School, performs during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. An ensemble of musicians and singers from Mintz Christian Academy provide entertainment for the crowd. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_6.jpg An ensemble of musicians and singers from Mintz Christian Academy provide entertainment for the crowd. Children from Roseboro Elementary School enjoy being a part of the celebration. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_8.jpg Children from Roseboro Elementary School enjoy being a part of the celebration. A group of performers from the Carolina Dance Company entertain the crowd during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_9.jpg A group of performers from the Carolina Dance Company entertain the crowd during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. Young performers from Carolina Dance Company finish a routine. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_10.jpg Young performers from Carolina Dance Company finish a routine. The crowd watches the holiday trees come on. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_11.jpg The crowd watches the holiday trees come on. A group of children tells Santa what they want for Christmas. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_21.jpg A group of children tells Santa what they want for Christmas. Santa Claus spends time listening to the holiday wishes of a child during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_20.jpg Santa Claus spends time listening to the holiday wishes of a child during the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting. Singers from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School perform a variety of holiday tunes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_18.jpg Singers from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School perform a variety of holiday tunes. Shawn Hobbs, organizer of the digDowntown, gives visitors a cup of warm cider during the event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_15.jpg Shawn Hobbs, organizer of the digDowntown, gives visitors a cup of warm cider during the event. Community members and visitors will enjoy watching a Christmas tree during the holiday season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro_22.jpg Community members and visitors will enjoy watching a Christmas tree during the holiday season. Members from the Carolina Dance Company perform to popular Christmas songs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Roseboro__7.jpg Members from the Carolina Dance Company perform to popular Christmas songs.