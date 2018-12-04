Sheriff, new Clerk sworn in

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, with wife Betsy beside him and in front of his entire department, swears the oath of office. Sheriff since 2002, Republican Thornton is beginning his fifth term in the post. Administering the oath for Thornton and others during Monday morning’s proceedings in the Sampson County Courthouse was Judge Albert D. Kirby. - Thaddeus Godwin Sr., surrounded by his loved ones, takes the oath of office for District 5 county commissioner. - Sue Lee, flanked by her family, swears the oath of office to begin her second term as District 3 representative. - Clark Wooten, county commissioner and acting chairman of the board, swears the oath after earning election unopposed. - - Deputy and assistant clerks with the Clerk of Court’s Office swear oaths of office during Monday morning’s proceedings. - - Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies swear oaths of office Monday morning. - - The Sampson County Detention Center staff takes oaths of office. - - James L. Lamb takes the oath of office as Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor. - - Henry E. Moore swears the oath as Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor. - - L. Craig Thornton takes the oath of office as Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor. - - Chris Fann, flanked by wife Kim and his family, takes the oath of office as Sampson County Clerk of Superior Court. - -

There was an official changing of the guard for the Sampson County Clerk of Superior Court’s office on Monday, while other familiar faces returned to their respective posts.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning in the upstairs courtroom of the old Sampson County Courthouse.

Along with various local dignitaries, the room was packed with family members, friends and colleagues of those being sworn in, as well as the entire offices of the Sheriff and the Clerk of Court. Those clerks and deputies took their oaths of office following their respective leaders Chris Fann and Jimmy Thornton, who earned their first and fifth terms in office, respectively.

Newcomer Fann’s swearing-in wrapped up an eventful year, in which the Republican made it through a packed primary and runoff leading up to his election last month.

Former Clerk of Court Norman Wayne Naylor stepped down from the clerk’s post at the end of 2017, cutting his fourth term short by 11 months due to his declining health. Dwight Williams Jr. was appointed to the post and Fann ultimately beat out Williams and two others in earning the Republican Party nod for the post. He defeated Clerk of Court employee Tammy Grady in the general election.

Fann was general manager, vice president and co-owner of Clinton Toyota for a decade until becoming general manager for Go Toyota from August 1990 until its sale to Deacon Jones in October 2016. He has been sales manager for Deacon Jones Toyota since then. Fann and wife Kim have been married for 40 years and have two daughters, Casi Freeman and Savannah Anders, as well as four grandchildren.

Prior to becoming sheriff back in 2002, Thornton was district manager of Probation and Parole for 28 years. He and wife of 45 years, Betsy, have two sons, Brian and Greg, and three grandchildren.

Board of Commissioners

Also sworn in during the proceedings was Commissioner Sue Lee, who became the county’s first female commissioner four years ago, made more history last month in becoming the first female to gain reelection to the board. She has served as the board’s vice-chair since her election back in 2014.

A Sampson native, Republican Lee is married to husband of 47 years, Tart Lee, and they have two sons, Brandon and Justin, and two grandchildren, Jackson and Jenna Stuart. The Lee family owns and operates Precision Tool & Stamping, which has been in operation for the better part of four decades.

Fellow Republican Clark Wooten, District 1 incumbent, also earned reelection. Democrat Thaddeus L. Godwin Sr., who was appointed in February as District 5 commissioner upon Judge Albert Kirby’s departure, was elected to his first term. Both Wooten and Godwin were unopposed in their respective races last month. Godwin had to get past a Democratic primary.

Godwin was filling the unexpired term of Kirby, who departed for the judgeship. Coming full circle, Godwin was officially sworn in Monday by his predecessor Kirby.

Wooten, the current board chairman, has been the representative of District 1 for the past four years. He has two children, Houston and Celia. He is the owner of turfgrass production company Tri-State Turf Inc. at Timothy Crossroads, in the Spivey’s Corner area of Sampson.

A Clinton native and 1973 Clinton High graduate, Godwin pastors at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist in Clinton, where he first found God, was baptized and married his wife Eloise some four decades ago in 1977. The couple have two children, Thaddeus Godwin Jr. and Latasha Godwin Johnson, and seven grandchildren.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners recessed Monday’s session to reconvene for its regular monthly meeting Monday night, during which it was set to reorganize.

Familiar faces return to county posts

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

