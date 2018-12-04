Task Force marks World AIDS Day

Members of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force gathered to honor World AIDS Day Saturday, Dec. 1. - Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force member Mary Brown reads scripture during an event commemorating World AIDS Day. - Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chair of the task force, talks about the importance of ‘knowing our status.’ -

Despite the steady rain that fell across Sampson County Saturday night, members of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force gathered on the steps of the courthouse to bring awareness to a disease that has affected millions across the globe.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, World AIDS Day is held the first day of December every year for the purpose of giving communities an opportunity to bring attention to the epidemic. Through the initiative and other events throughout the year, task force members also work to provide education about the disease.

AIDS weakens the immune system and gradually destroys the body’s ability to fight infections. It’s caused by HIV, which is spread through sexual contact, contaminated needles or syringes from drug use; infected blood or blood products; and from infected mothers feeding babies through breast-feeding. Since the 1980s, more than 35 million people have died from it and according to officials it’s one of the biggest pandemics in history. Through research and scientific advances there’s been many advancements when it comes to HIV treatment.

Thomas McLaughlin, chair of the task force, spoke about the theme for 2018: “Know your Status,” referring to the importance of everyone knowing their HIV status. While significant progress has been made since 1988, today, only three in four people living with HIV know their status.

“We need to focus on the right to health and explore the challenges people around the world continue to fight,” McLaughlin said. While many feel contracting the deadly disease may be the end of the world, today’s modern medical advances has given hope to many and supporters continue to hope that a cure or vaccine is one day found.

Another goal is to stop the stigmas and discrimination associated with the disease. This may prevent individuals from receiving the proper treatment or care.

“Believe it or not, HIV has been around for 30-something years and there’s still ignorance and stigma against HIV,” he said. “All people, regardless of their age, gender, where they live or who they love have the right to good health.”

McLaughlin ended his remarks by asking everyone to join in on the fight, signifying the unity by lighting a candle.

A few of the main objectives of the observance are to spread awareness about medical treatments, encourage students to get involved with projects and decrease and assist people who have contracted the HIV/AIDS virus. More than 36 million people are affected worldwide.

During the ceremony, McLaughlin was joined by several members of the task force. Some of the supporters included Mary Brown, Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force vice-hair; Barbara Faison; Juanita German; Melissa Reece and Nettie Pernell, as well as local members of the sorority Delta Sigma Theta.

“By obtaining the right to health, people’s dreams and promises can be fulfilled.”

Following the ceremony, refreshments were served at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Members of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force gathered to honor World AIDS Day Saturday, Dec. 1. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_WAD1.jpg Members of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force gathered to honor World AIDS Day Saturday, Dec. 1. Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force member Mary Brown reads scripture during an event commemorating World AIDS Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_WAD2.jpg Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force member Mary Brown reads scripture during an event commemorating World AIDS Day. Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chair of the task force, talks about the importance of ‘knowing our status.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_WAD3.jpg Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chair of the task force, talks about the importance of ‘knowing our status.’

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.