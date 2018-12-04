Sampson Schools applauds educators, students

Jana Hunter, Dana Hairr, Anna Beth Averett earn awards for their broadcasting work. - Sampson County’s migrant education staff receives recognition from the Board of Education. - Educators Tamara Murphy and Jamie Scruggins for their work with Exceptional Children. -

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education recently honored students and educators for achievements throughout the district.

Lakewood High School’s (LHS) Broadcasting Team received recognition for assisting Central Services by producing a commercial for public schools. It was sent to North Carolina Schools Board Association for judging. During the meeting it was noted that message said everyone was unique, but the main goals of schools is to “celebrate, challenge and provide opportunity for all.”

The members of the broadcasting team are Hunter Ezzell, Jana Hunter, Brooke Millen, Anna Beth Averett, Kayla Matthews, Jayden Sessoms, Christina Hernandez and Dana Hairr, a teacher and advisor.

The board also recognized Jamie Scruggins of Plain View Elementary School for being nominated as the Exceptional Children’s Teacher Shining Star for the Midway District by the department’s leadership team. The group also recognized Tamara Murphy for the honor. She’s currently a second year inclusion teacher at LHS.

Sampson County’s migrant education staff was honored for having one of the most comprehensive handbooks and best evaluations in the state this year. Members of the Migrant Education staff are Litzamarie DeJesus, Jose Garcia, Maribel Hernandez, Maria Faulker, Glenys Estrada Urbina, Marya Hernandez, Joyce Warren.

