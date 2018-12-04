Local church begin holiday celebrations

On Wednesday, Dec. 5-7, at 7 p.m. (nightly) (already in progress) the preaching anniversary for Apostle Blonny Aycock of 23 years will be held at The New Church of Christ, Faison. Several guest messengers on the program.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5-6 at 7 p.m. (nightly) (already in progress) Revival is being held at Hall’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Burgaw. Several guest revivalists on the program.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Holly Grove Holiness Church is having Prayer Praise/Worship Service.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Soup Kitchen will be open at Holly Grove Holiness Church.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, will have a “Christian Light Program” in honor of the senior citizens in the church and in the community. All proceeds will be given to the seniors of the church for Christmas. Light refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. a banquet will be held in honor of pastor Apostle Blonny Aycock at the Clinton Civic Center. The guest messenger will be pastor Harold Wallace of St. Mary Church, Boliva. Musical guests will be the Kingdom Builders of Goldsboro.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. the conclusion of the Preaching Anniversary for pastor Apostle Blonny Aycock with guest messenger Apostle Gwendolyn Gibbs of Love Ministry, New Bern. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. worship service/Christmas celebration will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Lonnie Manley of Raleigh. Music rendered by the youth choir.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Clinton. The pastor Dr. Eddie Parker will bring forth the message, and music rendered by the male choir.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Clinton International Church, Clinton. The Rev. Paul Blue will bring forth the message, and music rendered by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill, will have their Annual Christmas program. A Christmas play and other activities on the program. Dinner will be served.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. the initial sermon for TaTa Ashley Oates will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12-14, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Revival will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. Prophetess Ruby Floyd will bring forth the message Wednesday and Thursday. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Louis Hackett with choir and congregation of Garland First Missionary Baptist Church, Garland, on Friday.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. The Community Male Chorus of Clinton, presents “Christmas Time Gospel Fest” at Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, on Odom Road, Clinton. Various guests choirs to participate.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, will have their annual Christmas program. Several activities on the program.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. The Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, located on 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, will be having their annual Christmas Program. The musical guests are Elder Antonio Patterson, The Anointed Jays, Redeemed, Pastor Willie Bryant and family, Agape Singers, Pastor Willie Harrington and Mt. Calvary Church choir, all of Clinton. Fruit bags and door prizes will be given away.

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. Holly Grove Holiness Church will present a Christmas play. There will be no service on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

On Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville, is having their Annual Christmas program. Several activities on the program.

On Sunday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will celebrate their Annual Christmas program. Several activities on the program.

On Friday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. The Western Union Missionary Baptist Association Ti-Union will be held at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thought For The Week

Time is short. Hell is hot. The King is coming. Ready or Not!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_MarilynWright.jpg

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]