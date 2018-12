Schindler give to United Way

Schindler Elevator Corp. employees give generously to United Way of Sampson County and donate more than $10,000 to the 2018 Campaign to support our community. Pictured are employees Colander Johnson, Kris Alphin, Amber Stevenson, Kelly Barger, Willy Lamb, Duwayne Grimm, Demis Perez, Joe Hall, Aaron Sloan, Larry Peele, Amy Meeker, and Brandon Salinas. United Way board members pictured are Kenny Cabral, Dempsey Craig and Janet Sargent. -

