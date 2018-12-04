Newton Grove police chief resigns amid assault allegation

The Newton Grove Board of Commissioners participate in a special meeting regarding Police Chief Frankie Harrell. -

NEWTON GROVE — Following the arrest of Frankie Harrell for domestic violence, the Board of Commissioners accepted his resignation as the town’s police chief.

The decision was made Monday evening during a special meeting at town hall. A private closed session was held for less than 30 minutes before the announcement was made to the public by Attorney Lew Starling, who provides legal counsel to the board.

“We have just received word that, with regret, the police chief has tendered his resignation,” Starling said about the notice and request to the board.

Next, it was unanimously approved by Commissioners Alan Herring, Gary Mac Herring, Chris Raynor, Cody Smith and Teresa Wilson, without further discussion in public.

“We’ll follow up with the proper paperwork and get everything closed out,” Starling said before the adjournment.

After the meeting, Gerald Darden reported that the town will work on finding a replacement within the upcoming months. In the meantime, the chief’s duties will be handled by Sgt. Norbert Edwards.

Harrell served as Newton Grove’s police chief for 14 years before he was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 28, by Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of assaulting a female at his residence in the Bentonville area, near Four Oaks.

According to media reports, his wife called 911 after she was allegedly grabbed by the neck following an argument. When the deputy arrived, she played a telephone recording of an argument between her and Harrell the week before. The deputy also noticed red marks on her neck. It was reported that Harrell, who was at the residence at the time, told authorities that he grabbed the phone from his wife’s hand, but it wasn’t assault.

He was taken into custody and was later released on $1,000 unsecured bond. After the incident, the town placed Harrell on paid administrative leave after Harrell’s police car and equipment were returned to the station.

Before Harrell joined the Newton Grove Police Department, he served with the Pine Level Police Department, the Johnston County Sheriff Office and was an adjunct instructor for the University of Mount Olive.

Town board begins search for replacement