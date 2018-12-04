Wooten, Lee will continue to lead board

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Clark Wooten and Sue Lee will remain the chair and vice-chair for another year. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent It was status quo for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which reorganized Monday night as is customary every December. -

For the third straight year, Clark Wooten and Sue Lee will continue as chairman and vice-chair for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners after being unanimously voted back into their respective positions Monday night.

The regular monthly meeting was reconvened Monday night following a swearing-in ceremony at the county courthouse Monday morning. The meeting opened with the reorganization of the board. State law dictates that the board elect its officers during its first meeting in December each year.

County manager presided over the election of the chairman. Wooten, District 1 representative, was nominated as chairman, with no other nominations made by the board. He was then unanimously voted in. With Wooten presiding, Lee was elected to return to her role as vice-chair in similar unanimous fashion.

Wooten thanked the board for their confidence in allowing him to lead the board for another year.

The board chairman was unopposed the whole way this year en route to gaining reelection. He has been the representative of District 1 for the past four years and chairman for the past two.

Fellow Republican Lee, who became the county’s first female commissioner four years ago when elected to serve District 3, now holds the distinction of being the first female to gain reelection to the board. She has served as the board’s vice-chair since her election back in 2014, and will continue in that capacity.

The board stayed intact after the majority of its members were up for election this year.

Democrat Thaddeus L. Godwin Sr., who was appointed in February as District 5 commissioner upon Judge Albert D. Kirby Jr.’s departure, earned election to his first term after serving out Kirby’s unexpired term. Godwin had to make it through a Democratic primary before being without opposition in the general election.

Republican Jerol Kivett, who was elected in November 2016 as District 2 representative, and Democrat Harry Parker, District 4 representative, round out the board. Like Kivett, Parker is halfway through his term, his second on the board. He is the longest tenured member, having served for six years.

Clark Wooten and Sue Lee will remain the chair and vice-chair for another year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_board1.jpg Clark Wooten and Sue Lee will remain the chair and vice-chair for another year. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent It was status quo for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which reorganized Monday night as is customary every December. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_board2.jpg It was status quo for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which reorganized Monday night as is customary every December. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.