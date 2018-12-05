Hobbton hosts ‘Wonderland’

Jeff Williamson of Farm Livin’ shows a shopper a T-shirt. - Gillian Griffin of LimeLife by Alcone arranges a star on a Christmas tree during Wildcat Wonderland. - Customers enjoy a shopping experience during Wildcat Wonderland. - Shoppers search though clothing while shopping at Leinwand’s Inc. - - Lily Powell, 10, enjoys selling desserts during Hobbton High School’s holiday event. - - Hobbton’s Wildcat Wonderland offers a variety of vendors for visitors. - - During Wildcat Wonderland, the gymnasium is filled with vendors offering a variety of services and products. - - Customers purchase gifts from Avenue Gourmet Pecans. - -

NEWTON GROVE — Anna Miller enjoyed selling warm coffee and hot chocolate to visitors as they strolled through the hallways of Hobbton High School.

As the cups were being filled, the student-athlete was happy yo know that money was going back to the school. She was one of many vendors making history at Wildcat Wonderland, the first-ever indoor event. Proceeds during the two-day event went toward athletics and other technology needs.

“I feel that it’s a really good thing and it makes me happy for our school,” said Miller, a member of the cross country and track teams.

Cheerleader Amelia Spell feels the same way and believes the support is needed. She assisted the organizations by drawing the event’s logo, which was placed on shopping bags.

“I think it’s a good idea because we definitely need the support,” Spell said.

The holiday event was hosted by the school’s Athletic Boosters and Parent Teacher Organizations and featured a variety of small business owners. Amanda Bradshaw, organizer, was glad to see hundreds of people walk through the door and pay admission. She said every vendor is ready to come back next year.

“I’m very humbled and appreciative of all of the participation and help from the community,” Bradshaw said. “The Hobbton community amazes me every time we do some sort of fundraiser or get together. It’s a good deal and great community. I’m very excited that it’s here.”

One example was everyone pulling together after Hurricane Florence. Like many communities across Sampson County, Newton Grove was effected by the storm.

“I think this year with all of the hurricanes and everything, Christmas time is a little bit different this year,” Bradshaw said in regards to budgets. “I know our community in general has giving a lot back to our community, but hopefully this will kind of bring back some of the Christmas spirit and get people excited.

“Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of our vendors are small businesses, so it will go back into our community,” Bradshaw said.

Lily Powell, a 10-year-old student of Harrells Christian Academy, was one of the business owners and the youngest vendor at the event. She enjoyed meeting customers as the owner of Lily’s Just Desserts.

“I know a couple of people who go to this school and I feel really happy to be able to do this,” Lily said.

Like other present, she appreciates the holiday season and making sweets in the process. She sold treats such as cupcakes, fudge, cookies and peanut butterballs.

“I think that’s really fun and I’m glad that I’m able to spend it with my family and bake with them,” Lily said.

Ricky Leinwand, owner of Leinwand’s Inc. in Elizabethtown, was the largest participant at Wildcat Lane and sold a variety of popular name brand fashions. He was excited about the 83-year-old business partaking in the festivities.

“We’re all about giving back to the community,” Leinwand said.

With family roots in Elizabethtown, he spoke about how small businesses are always ready to help local groups such as the booster club and PTO.

“The chain stores, you can’t find them anywhere,” Leinwand said. “We believe in giving back to the community and Newton Grove is very much like Elizabethtown. We’re small, but we’re good. We just glad to be here. This is the first time they’re doing this and we hope it’s a success.”

Lynn Rhodes, an independent consultant for Initial Outfitters, received a lot of interest about the faith-based business, which makes engraved and embroidered products for jewelry, purses, bags and other home products. Through the business’s IO Loves program, profits from every backpack and lunch bag go to feeding and educating children throughout the United States and around the world. Rhodes was also happy to help flood victims and HHS by being one of many vendor present.

“I think it’s a great thing because education is definitely a thing that we need to be interested in and putting our money towards,” Rhodes said. “That’s the future of this country. We got to support it and whatever it takes. They say it takes a village to raise a child … well it takes a whole village with education to make sure they’re educated and to get the proper things they need to be educated.”

Barbara Herring, a 1973 graduate of HHS, sold Mary Kay products and enjoyed being a part of the festive atmosphere and giving back to her alma mater in the process.

“Anything I can do to give back to Hobbton High School, I’ll love to do it,” Herring said.

Jeff Williamson of Farm Livin’ shows a shopper a T-shirt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_3.jpg Jeff Williamson of Farm Livin’ shows a shopper a T-shirt. Gillian Griffin of LimeLife by Alcone arranges a star on a Christmas tree during Wildcat Wonderland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_1.jpg Gillian Griffin of LimeLife by Alcone arranges a star on a Christmas tree during Wildcat Wonderland. Customers enjoy a shopping experience during Wildcat Wonderland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_5.jpg Customers enjoy a shopping experience during Wildcat Wonderland. Shoppers search though clothing while shopping at Leinwand’s Inc. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_7.jpg Shoppers search though clothing while shopping at Leinwand’s Inc. Lily Powell, 10, enjoys selling desserts during Hobbton High School’s holiday event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_2.jpg Lily Powell, 10, enjoys selling desserts during Hobbton High School’s holiday event. Hobbton’s Wildcat Wonderland offers a variety of vendors for visitors. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_4.jpg Hobbton’s Wildcat Wonderland offers a variety of vendors for visitors. During Wildcat Wonderland, the gymnasium is filled with vendors offering a variety of services and products. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_8.jpg During Wildcat Wonderland, the gymnasium is filled with vendors offering a variety of services and products. Customers purchase gifts from Avenue Gourmet Pecans. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_HHS_6.jpg Customers purchase gifts from Avenue Gourmet Pecans.

Proceeds benefit Wildcat athletics, technology

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.