Newton Grove Christmas Parade

David Johnson|For the Independent Shriners animated animals showed off and interacted with kids lining the parade route. - David Johnson|For the Independent Members of the Dunn Clowns showed off their stuff ‘clowning’ with spectators. - David Johnson|For the Independent Members of the Johnston County Vietnam Veterans Association presented the colors. - David Johnson|For the Independent The Hobbton High School Marching Band entertained the crows with Christmas music. - - David Johnson|For the Independent The Midway High School Band led the music for the parade. - - David Johnson|For the Independent Newton Grove Methodist Church float touted the reason for the season. - - David Johnson|For the Independent The Hawaiian Shaved Ice float, with owner and town commissioner Gary Mac Herring, family and friends. - - David Johnson|For the Independent The Southern Extreme dancers were one of several dance troupes showing off. - - David Johnson|For the Independent Wildcat mascots and cheerleaders wave from the Hobbton Athletic boosters float. - - David Johnson|For the Independent Bands, fire trucks, clowns, beauty queens, politicians and dancers, as well as plenty of floats, paraded through Newton Grove Saturday morning in the town’s annual Christmas parade. Laura W. Wheeler was the grand marshal. The hit of the parade was this last float with Santa Claus. - -

Bands, fire trucks, clowns, beauty queens, politicians and dancers, as well as plenty of floats, paraded through Newton Grove Saturday morning in the town’s annual Christmas parade. Laura W. Wheeler was the grand marshal. The hit of the parade was this last float with Santa Claus.

